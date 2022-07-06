Skip to main content
Alison Wonderland Announces 2022 "Temple of Wonderland" Show at Red Rocks

Valentino Khan, 1788-L and more will join at this year's event.

Alison Wonderland is returning to one of the America's most popular open air concert venues for the third installment in her headline series, "Temple of Wonderland."

Since 2019, Wonderland has taken fans to church at her "Temple of Wonderland" takeovers at the stunning Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. Her jaw-dropping live performances showcase fan-favorite singles from her large arsenal of original music, live reworks of some of her classics and more. 

Not going into the mountains alone, she has consistently brought out a huge cast of supporting talent over the years to curate well-rounded, exciting shows that fans of all genres can enjoy. For the third edition of "Temple of Wonderland," Wonderland has recruited the help of Valentino Khan, 1788-L and more.

"Temple of Wonderland" is scheduled for October 7th. Tickets go on-sale Wednesday, July 6th at 10AM MT. You can register for the pre-sale here.

