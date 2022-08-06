Alison Wonderland Announces Headlining Whyte Fang Debut In Los Angeles

Whyte Fang is ready to "get weird" with her debut in the City of Angels.

The brainchild of Alison Wonderland was revived late last year with "TIDES," a wonky single infused with distorted trap sound design. Teaming up with Brownies & Lemonade around the same time, Whyte Fang previewed what was to come with a mind-bending live set.

After a break in the action, the Whyte Fang revival picked up considerably more steam this week. First, Wonderland previewed unreleased Whyte Fang music and blew the crowd away with a taste of the spellbinding show production and visuals backing the effort.

Immediately after came the announcement of Whyte Fang's headlining debut. For longtime fans of the trap and bass star, the location could not be more ideal: Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre.

Tickets to the 500-capacity event were quickly snapped up in a matter of hours. Those quick handed fans who secured a ticket are sure to see a different shade of Wonderland's creative approach, with an emphasis on the experimental.

The sold-out Whyte Fang headlining debut is slated for September 21st, 2022.

