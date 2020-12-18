Alison Wonderland Announces "Wonderverse" Virtual Concert in Partnership With Wave [Exclusive]

Her must-see virtual set will take place in a fantastical underworld forest on January 8th, 2021.
Wave

Leading virtual entertainment experience provider Wave has partnered with EDM luminary Alison Wonderland for a groundbreaking virtual concert event that will allow fans to experience her music like never before.

Set in a mystical underworld forest brought to life by Wave's cutting-edge platform, "Wonderverse" will enable fans to virtually socialize in real-time and enjoy a DJ set from the famed artist. Throughout the interactive event, attendees will become immersed in the show via displays on "ghostly portals" splayed throughout the forest while streaming from home.

Alison Wonderland will be performing a number of her most popular hits, such as the Valentino Khan-assisted "Anything" and "Bad Things," and she'll be debuting worldwide premieres of brand new music as a digital avatar. Wonderland is planning to release her third studio album in 2021, so fans are in for a treat.

alison wonderland wave

"I am excited to bring Wonderverse to life and connect with my fans in a new way," said Wonderland in a statement. "Wave allows me to not only engage with audiences worldwide, but also offers the audience an interactive experience of the show alongside me."

"Wonderverse" will take place on Friday, January 8th at 6PM PT (9PM ET) here. Tickets can be purchased today, Friday, December 18th exclusively through Spotify’s Fans First program. Additional tickets will then be available via pre-sale through Sunday, December 27th before opening up to the general public beginning Monday, December 28th.

The concert will be brought to life in collaboration with Electric Family, a popular one-stop destination for clothing and premium accessories from top artists, record labels and music festivals, and Asics, a premium athletic supply brand committed to supporting the world’s youth through sports programs and initiatives. In a first for the virtual concert landscape, Alison Wonderland’s avatar will be wearing a digitized version of Asics' Japan S platform sneakers. 

Wave has hosted more than 50 events for some of the world's most popular musicians, including John Legend, REZZ, The Weeknd, and electronic music legend Jean-Michel Jarre. For more information on Wave and to watch previous performances, visit the company's official website.

