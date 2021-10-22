Aluna to Perform In 14 Cities for Upcoming "Diskotek" Tour

This winter, Aluna is inviting you to "cum c her DJ" on her debut solo tour, "Diskotek," which was announced earlier this week.

The run will kick off in Atlanta on December 2nd before concluding in Toronto on January 29th. Stops along the way include Los Angeles, Denver and Detroit, though it appears New Yorkers and Chicagoans will have to make special trips out of their cities for this one.

While official support has yet to be announced, "Gold" collaborator Austin Millz is listed on the billing for January 20th in Boston.

"This DJ tour is for the culture, a place where those who are excited by the future of dance music can come together and rave," Aluna wrote on social media. "Y’all know what I’m about — bringing the flavor and color back to dance music. It all started in the club so I’m taking it back to the club."

"Diskotek" will be an exciting opportunity for Aluna to shine on her own—behind the decks—after having previously toured as the vocalist half of electro-pop duo AlunaGeorge. Fans can expect to hear her critically acclaimed album debut Renaissance, as well as plenty of nods to dance music's roots in Black queer culture. "Dance music is (B)lack," the tour's poster reads.

Tickets for "Diskotek" are on sale here.

FOLLOW ALUNA:

Facebook: facebook.com/aaaaluna

Twitter: twitter.com/alunaaa

Instagram: instagram.com/aluna/

Spotify: spoti.fi/3iXNbEC