Aluna's Inaugural Noir Fever New Orleans to Host Kaytranada, Channel Tres, Jayda G, More

New Orleans, get ready. Aluna is about to shut it down.

The dance music luminary's latest enterprise, Noir Fever New Orleans, is slated to take the city by storm May 27-30, 2022 via a partnership with Pollen Presents. Featuring an all-Black lineup of musical artists, it endeavors to celebrate the Black and queer roots of dance music as well the legacies of Black talents that have come out of New Orleans.

Featured artists include Kaytranada, Jayda G, Channel Tres and TSHA, as well as house and techno godfathers Derrick Carter and Kevin Saunderson. Noir Fever will also host keynote speakers, workshops, and a marketplace for Black-owned brands.

"This unique experience of honoring dance music’s heritage and getting a taste of what’s to come will reignite a much-needed connection back to what dance music is about – creating a place where people from all different communities can come together and dance their hearts out while feeling free to be themselves," Aluna said in a press release.

You can sign up for updates on ticket packages, which will include accommodations, on Pollen's website here. Check out the Phase 1 lineup below.

