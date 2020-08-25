Aluna to Host "Renaissance Royal Rave" Stream Ahead of Debut Solo Album Release

Aluna is unveiling songs from her upcoming album in style with her forthcoming virtual performance and afterparty, "Renaissance Royal Rave."

Aluna, of AlunaGeorge fame, is taking an ambitious step forward in her career as she prepares for the release of her debut solo effort, Renaissance, and fans are invited to hear the start of her next chapter live as she performs a selection of songs from the album for the very first time.

According to the songstress, Renaissance is a celebration of individuality, and to that end, Aluna is encouraging her fans to "wear whatever makes you, you" to the "Renaissance Royal Rave." Immediately following the performance, Aluna is set to host a virtual afterparty where fans can engage with her directly by asking questions and participating in further discussion.

Aluna has partnered with streaming giant Spotify to make the event happen. The full Renaissance album will be released the same day via Mad Decent and is set to include recently released singles "Envious," "Get Paid" with Princess Nokia and Jada Kingdom, "Body Pump," and "Warrior" alongside SG Lewis. Fans can attend the live performance festivities on Mad Decents Twitch channel.

Aluna's "Renaissance Royal Rave" kicks off at 8PM ET (5PM PT) on Friday, August 28th.

