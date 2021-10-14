October 14, 2021
Short But Sweet: Amnesia Ibiza Announces Back-to-Back Opening and Closing Parties

c/o Press

Publish date:

Short But Sweet: Amnesia Ibiza Announces Back-to-Back Opening and Closing Parties

The Blessed Madonna, Skream, Jamie Jones, Deborah De Luca, and many more will give the iconic Ibiza nightclub a proper sendoff after a turbulent year.
Author:

The 2021 Amnesia Ibiza party season will prove to be its shortest ever, but oh is it sweet.

The fabled nightclub has announced back-to-back events on October 22nd and October 23rd, their Opening and Closing parties, respectively. Both nights will run to 5AM for a classic, nostalgic clubbing experience in the White Isle. And after a tumultuous year, chock full of unprecedented cancellations and ambiguity due to the impact of COVID-19, it's just what the doctor ordered.

A slew of island favorites are scheduled to perform at Amnesia to close out the season. Dennis Cruz, Skream, Jayda G, TSHA, Deborah De Luca, Jamie Jones, The Blessed Madonna, and many more major artists in techno and house music will take the stage to give the legendary venue a proper sendoff after a year to forget.

Check out the full lineup below.

Recommended Articles

amnesia ibiza
EVENTS

Short But Sweet: Amnesia Ibiza Announces Back-to-Back Opening and Closing Parties

The Blessed Madonna, Skream, Jamie Jones, Deborah De Luca, and many more will give the iconic Ibiza nightclub a proper sendoff after a turbulent year.

10 seconds ago
kat bein
INTERVIEWS

Interview Tips for DJs From Veteran Music Journalist, Kat Bein

Talking about your music isn’t always easy. Here’s how to do it like a pro.

23 minutes ago
Delerium Bill Leeb
MUSIC RELEASES

Delerium and Sarah McLachlan's Trance Classic "Silence" Receives Massive Hardstyle Remixes

Brennan Heart and Dailucia spiced up Delerium's 1991 classic with hardstyle remixes.

1 hour ago
Amnesia_closing-opening

Amnesia, the self-billed "temple of electronic music," opened in 1976. The storied venue is renowned for its impact on Ibiza's nightlife sector and is ubiquitously recognized as one of the world's most coveted clubbing destinations.

You can purchase tickets to Amnesia Ibiza's 2021 Opening and Closing parties here.

FOLLOW AMNESIA:

Website: www.amnesia.es
Facebook: facebook.com/amnesiaibiza
Twitter: twitter.com/amnesia_ibiza
Instagram: instagram.com/amnesiaibiza

Related

Screenshot 2021-02-26 at 10.15.29
EVENTS

Amnesia Ibiza Announces Return of Iconic Closing Party With Adam Beyer, The Blessed Madonna, More

Get ready for 18 hours straight of dance floor action in the return of one of Ibiza's most celebrated events.

Screenshot 2021-02-26 at 10.15.29
EVENTS

Iconic Ibiza Club Amnesia Announces 2021 Closing Party

One of the world's most coveted clubbing destinations is primed for its grand return following a year of unprecedented cancellations.

Amnesia Ibiza
EVENTS

Authorities Shut Down 130-Person Party at Amnesia in Ibiza

Fans are now questioning the club's commitment to safety.

1582794544378
EVENTS

Amnesia Ibiza Enters the Metaverse: 4 Reasons You Can't Miss Decentral Games' "SuperClub" Launch

Amnesia Ibiza's metaverse debut has the looks of the most interactive venture yet, thanks to Decentral Games' unique tech specs and value proposition.

Privilege Ibiza crowd shot with disco ball and attendees in the foreground.
NEWS

Superclubs Amnesia and Privilege Ibiza Temporarily Lose Licenses

September inspections found Amnesia and Privilege Ibiza in violation of safety codes.

Pig-1024x683
EVENTS

Here's All the Events Going Down for O Beach Ibiza's 2021 Closing Weekend

One of Ibiza's most prized beach clubs is going out with a bang this summer.

Doorly Orbit DJ Retreats
NEWS

Orbit DJ Retreats Announce 2020 Ibiza Opening and Closing Dates

Doorly's producer retreat is coming back after a successful debut year.

Amnesia ibiza
NEWS

The Reopening of Ibiza's Nightlife Scene Is Almost Here

Nightclubs in the White Isle are set to return on October 8th.