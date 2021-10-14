Short But Sweet: Amnesia Ibiza Announces Back-to-Back Opening and Closing Parties

The 2021 Amnesia Ibiza party season will prove to be its shortest ever, but oh is it sweet.

The fabled nightclub has announced back-to-back events on October 22nd and October 23rd, their Opening and Closing parties, respectively. Both nights will run to 5AM for a classic, nostalgic clubbing experience in the White Isle. And after a tumultuous year, chock full of unprecedented cancellations and ambiguity due to the impact of COVID-19, it's just what the doctor ordered.

A slew of island favorites are scheduled to perform at Amnesia to close out the season. Dennis Cruz, Skream, Jayda G, TSHA, Deborah De Luca, Jamie Jones, The Blessed Madonna, and many more major artists in techno and house music will take the stage to give the legendary venue a proper sendoff after a year to forget.

Check out the full lineup below.

Amnesia, the self-billed "temple of electronic music," opened in 1976. The storied venue is renowned for its impact on Ibiza's nightlife sector and is ubiquitously recognized as one of the world's most coveted clubbing destinations.

You can purchase tickets to Amnesia Ibiza's 2021 Opening and Closing parties here.

