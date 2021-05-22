Amnesia Ibiza Announces Return of Iconic Closing Party With Adam Beyer, The Blessed Madonna, More

Get ready for 18 hours straight of dance floor action in the return of one of Ibiza's most celebrated events.

Nightclubs around the world have faced challenges that are anything but normal over the last couple of years, and even Ibiza's immensely successful club circuit certainly hasn't been immune.

When Amnesia Ibiza hosted its world-famous closing party to cap off a successful 2019 club season, they never imagined it would be years before their world-famous closing ceremonies would take place again.

Well, there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel after Amnesia announced that all is not lost for 2021. The club will be hosting its closing party this October with an unmissable lineup.

This all-night endeavor is an 18-hour event, spilling across a two day timespan. From 6PM local time to noon the next day, expect the dancefloor to be filled with the sounds of techno's finest. While Adam Beyer and Deborah de Luca will be holding things down in the club room, the madness continues out on the terrace with sets from Jamie Jones and The Blessed Madonna among others.

While Ibiza's summer club season will still be far more abbreviated compared to years past, the landscape is adapting to a new digital age. Amnesia will see some summertime action given the development of new virtual dancefloors built in the iconic venue's image. The virtual venue will be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain in partnership with Decentral Games.

Tickets to Amnesia's October 23rd marathon Closing Party are on sale now.