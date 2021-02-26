Iconic Ibiza Club Amnesia Announces 2021 Closing Party

The revolving door of COVID-19-related news can be brutal at times, but it seems things may finally be turning around. After an unprecedented year of cancellations due to the impact of the virus, iconic Ibiza club Amnesia has announced its 2021 Closing Party, which will go down on October 23rd.

The fabled clubbing brand recently announced its "Inverse Season," beginning with the news of its Closing Party. More details about the club's full season will arrive in reverse order in the ensuing months. Performing artists have not yet been revealed, but a press release ensured fans that the event will "feature all the world renowned superstars you would expect."

Amnesia, which bills itself as the "temple of electronic music," opened in 1976 and is revered as one of the world's most coveted clubbing destinations. The announcement of its reopening is a welcome one, but it of course comes with a few caveats in the name of public safety. According to organizers, the venue will be operating at a reduced capacity, so revelers are encouraged to sign up for priority and early bird tickets now. Details about additional COVID-19 safety measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, are not yet readily available.

Head over to Amnesia's website for more information.

