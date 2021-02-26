Iconic Ibiza Club Amnesia Announces 2021 Closing Party

Iconic Ibiza Club Amnesia Announces 2021 Closing Party

One of the world's most coveted clubbing destinations is primed for its grand return following a year of unprecedented cancellations.
Author:
Publish date:

Amnesia

The revolving door of COVID-19-related news can be brutal at times, but it seems things may finally be turning around. After an unprecedented year of cancellations due to the impact of the virus, iconic Ibiza club Amnesia has announced its 2021 Closing Party, which will go down on October 23rd. 

The fabled clubbing brand recently announced its "Inverse Season," beginning with the news of its Closing Party. More details about the club's full season will arrive in reverse order in the ensuing months. Performing artists have not yet been revealed, but a press release ensured fans that the event will "feature all the world renowned superstars you would expect."

Amnesia_Closing_2021_Noticia web_850x567

Amnesia, which bills itself as the "temple of electronic music," opened in 1976 and is revered as one of the world's most coveted clubbing destinations. The announcement of its reopening is a welcome one, but it of course comes with a few caveats in the name of public safety. According to organizers, the venue will be operating at a reduced capacity, so revelers are encouraged to sign up for priority and early bird tickets now. Details about additional COVID-19 safety measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, are not yet readily available.

Head over to Amnesia's website for more information.

FOLLOW AMNESIA:

Website: www.amnesia.es
Facebook: facebook.com/amnesiaibiza
Twitter: twitter.com/amnesia_ibiza
Instagram: instagram.com/amnesiaibiza

Related

Amnesia Ibiza
EVENTS

Authorities Shut Down 130-Person Party at Amnesia in Ibiza

Fans are now questioning the club's commitment to safety.

Privilege Ibiza crowd shot with disco ball and attendees in the foreground.
NEWS

Superclubs Amnesia and Privilege Ibiza Temporarily Lose Licenses

September inspections found Amnesia and Privilege Ibiza in violation of safety codes.

WetRepublic
EVENTS

Las Vegas Pool Clubs Set to Reopen in March 2021 With Social Distancing Measures

Following a new directive executive by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, a number of marquee Las Vegas pool clubs are set to reopen.

Lizard Lounge
NEWS

Dallas Nightlife Takes a Brutal Blow with Closing of Iconic Club Lizard Lounge

Zedd, Ookay, Kill The Noise, and more paid tribute after the metaphorical punch to the gut of Dallas nightlife.

eric prydz holosphere
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces 2021 "Holosphere" Shows at Tomorrowland and Creamfields

Prydz's mind-bending stage production is on the mend following its demise at the hands of COVID-19.

ASOT950-02
EVENTS

ASOT1000 Festival Officially Slated for 2021 With Two Shows

A State Of Trance, the world's biggest trance festival, will make its grand return in 2021.

Ushuaia Club Ibiza
NEWS

Ibiza Announces Cancellation and Postponement of Tourism for Summer 2020

Ibiza nightlife and tourism come to a screeching halt due to COVID-19 concerns.

pexels nhs
Lifestyle

Ibiza Government Thanks NHS Workers with Free 2021 Ibiza Holiday

Healthcare staff across Europe will be treated to a free Ibiza holiday next year as a reward for their efforts fighting COVID-19.