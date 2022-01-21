Skip to main content
Amnesia Ibiza Announces 18-Hour 2022 Opening Party

One of the most iconic clubs in Ibiza is coming back stronger than ever.

The proprietors of Amnesia have announced the club's 2022 Opening Party, which is scheduled for May 21st. A lineup has not yet been announced, but a press release shared with EDM.com said prospective attendees "can expect a mouthwatering lineup of global house and techno talents." Past performers include Adam Beyer, Jamie Jones and Loco Dice, among other veteran DJs.

Organizers have also teased a number of fresh features, like revamped live production, state-of-the-art tech developments and a "new and improved customer experience." Doors will open at 6PM and close at noon for 18 hours of nonstop partying.

The event was revealed in the wake of the news of the impending return of the island's nightlife sector. Tourism officials recently confirmed a late April target date for Ibiza's nightlife businesses to reopen after a relentless string of postponements and cancellations that leads back to 2019. 

The hope, according to one Ibiza nightlife official, is for the clubbing season to persist until November if "all goes well." If that timeframe comes to fruition, it would signal the longest season in the history of the fabled party island.

You can purchase tickets to Amnesia's 2022 Opening Party here.

