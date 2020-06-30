Authorities Shut Down 130-Person Party at Amnesia in Ibiza

Local authorities recently shut down a 130-person party at the Ibiza nightclub Amnesia. The club was not permitted to host parties as local law states that Balearic Island venues with a capacity of over 300 may not open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early Sunday morning, nearby residents called local authorities and reported that there was a party inside Amnesia. Police discovered that there were 130 people inside and that they were not social distancing or wearing masks. Spanish newspaper EL PAÍS reported that authorities have filed a complaint against Amnesia's owner for not abiding by the safety guidelines instated due to COVID-19. The owner of the club responded to the report and said that the party was private and not open to the public.

Some fans have questioned their commitment to safety after news of the undisclosed event took place, as the private party occurred days after the club's promoters announced that they would be canceling all events in July. They go on to mention that there will be another review next month which might lead to a change in the current regulations.

Credit: Resident Advisor