ADE Shares Programming Schedule for Virtual 2020 Edition

Thanks to the unrelenting wrath of COVID-19, the road to ADE 2020 has been a rocky one. After cancelling the in-person iteration due to the impact of the virus and announcing a virtual edition, the organizers of the prestigious electronic music conference have unveiled the programming schedule for the brand's first-ever digital event.

Dubbed "ADE Online," the conference is a free, immersive virtual conference featuring livestreamed performances, interactive workshops, masterclasses, DJ sets, films and documentaries, and shows from the ADE Specials arm. In early September, ADE announced that it was moving forward with a number of "Covid-proof seated concerts" to flesh out the ADE Specials program, including shows at Bimhuis, Concertgebouw, Melkweg, Paradiso, and Paradiso Noord.

The conference's 2020 virtual edition includes appearances from Carl Cox, SOFI TUKKER, Blond:ish, Eats Everything, Honey Dijon, and San Holo, among many others. Check out the announcement below.

Back in July, ADE representatives shared a lengthy blog post detailing the impetus behind their decision to take the conference to the web. "The past four months have been one of the most unprecedented and challenging times in ADE’s history," the post reads. "During this period, we have closely followed each new development of the COVID-19 virus and the consequent countermeasures, while choosing to stay focused on the possibilities for our 2020 edition rather than this year’s limitations."

The 25th edition of ADE will go down October 21st to 25th. You can pre-register for the virtual conference here.

