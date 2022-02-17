Skip to main content
"Dance Is a Rave-olution": ADE Shares Mini-Documentary Ahead of 2022 Conference

The short film explores the impact of club culture and features appearances from Honey Dijon, Octo Octa and more.

Jarett Lopez

In honor of the return of Amsterdam Dance Event, organizers have unveiled a new mini-documentary inspired by the spirit of the music that fuels the influential gathering.

Titled Dance Is a Rave-olution, the documentary is fleshed out through footage of the 2021 edition of the music conference and its many parties. Emphasizing freedom of expression, the short film features appearances from Honey Dijon, Octo Octa, Hyperaktivist, Colin Benders, Luke Slater and more. 

Through a combination of show footage and voiceover storytelling, the beauty of club culture is explored by the meaningful connections and unforgettable memories it engenders. This is done via a variety of different viewpoints, but all come to the same conclusion: these moments are powerful and have a monumental effect on those who experience raving.

You can watch Dance is a Rave-olution, which was directed by Anna Bogomolova, below.

The story continues at the next iteration of Amsterdam Music Event from October 19-23, 2022.

"Words can’t express how grateful we are that we finally connected with one another once again on the dance floor during our long-awaited return to Amsterdam last October," reads a Facebook post shared by ADE organizers. "We can’t wait to come back this year in full force to turn the entire city black and yellow again."

Learn more about ADE on the conference's website and pre-register for the ADE 2022 Pro Pass here.

