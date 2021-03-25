Amsterdam Dance Event Confirms In-Person 2021 Dates, Celebrates 25 Years

The five-day conference and festival is slated for October 13th to 17th, 2021, with ticket pre-registration now open.

Industry insiders and electronic music fans, rejoice: Amsterdam Dance Event will officially take place in person this year as it celebrates its 25th anniversary edition. Organizers cite the ubiquitous vaccination campaign and rapid test capacity of the Netherlands as catalysts for the event, which is currently slated for October 13th to 17th, 2021.

Since its inception in 1996, ADE has grown famous for its unique combination of the club and the conference room. Dedicated to electronic music, its 2019 edition featured over 2,500 artists for its festival and 600 speakers for its conference across nearly 200 of the city's venues. While much of ADE's plans for 2021 are still under wraps, performances from Dave Clarke, Oliver Heldens, Avalon Emerson and Speedy J are confirmed for the fall.

The 2021 in-person edition of Amsterdam Dance Event has been confirmed after the conference went virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to its typical festivities, ADE is opening up its online business-to-business platform to music professionals for free. Starting in April, anyone can create an account to gain access to the ADE network, participate in interactive speaker sessions, and contribute their thoughts on a post-COVID-19 industry.

While tickets are not yet on sale, pre-registration for the conference-only Pro Pass is now open. Additionally, access to individual concerts is now available to purchase through their specific promoters, with a growing list available here.

