ADE's Arts and Culture Expands to Include Artist Residencies and New Experiences In 2022

The organizers of Amsterdam Dance Event are taking its arts and culture initiative to the next level.

Following last year's successful debut, ADE's Arts and Culture program is set to return with a series of experiential crossover activations. The sheer amount of new residencies and projects only serves to reinforce the summit as the world’s most influential hub for electronic music enthusiasts.

Just a year after introducing an expansion, the leading dance music conference is introducing its very first artist residencies. Among the first to be announced is Tamara Shogaolu, an award-winning director who will showcase her transformation of the Westerkerk church into a Panama rainforest. Another is contemporary artist Nick Verstand, whose "Within Without II" audiovisual performance will show at Carré Theater on opening night.

Additionally, visual artist Vincent Rang and violinists 3VIOLAS will perform their live show "ARBOR" in the Zuiderkerk church. NXT Museum will be returning from last year's edition, as well as Villa Buitenlust. The latter will be collaborating with the community-based collective Orphic, who will host a series of discussions and live podcasts on Bakkie Bakkie.

Those interested in attending ADE 2022 and its stellar arts and culture program can find tickets and more information here. The ADE Pro Pass is currently available at an Early Bird rate.

