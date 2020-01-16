Anjunadeep Explorations Announces 2020 Lineup

Deep and progressive house label Anjunadeep hit the shores of Dhërmi, Albania last year to host the first annual Anjunadeep Explorations event. Packed with the label's finest names, Explorations was quite an experience for the Anjunafam. Now, the second installment will take place in 2020 and Anjunadeep has pulled out all the stops once again to announce an extensive and diverse lineup.

Label bosses James Grant and Dom Donnelly will return this year for five-hour sets. Anjunadeep stars YOTTO, Tinlicker, and 16BL will all perform sunrise sets. Also included are live offerings from Cubicolor, Monolink, Ben Böhmer, and Hosini. A multitude of other rising stars and veterans will also perform, including Eli & Fur, Ryan Davis, Luttrell, John Monkman, Martin Roth, and Jody Wisternoff.

Anjunadeep Explorations boasts virtually every act that fans of the label could hope to see, and the Anjuna family will undoubtedly be eager to get out to Dhërmi for the six-day event. Explorations is essentially a showcase of all things Anjunadeep in the perfect setting to match the deep and lush sounds of the label.

Early bird tickets for Anjunadeep Explorations have already sold out, but fans can join the wait list to get first access to other ticket packages that will go live on January 17th.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

