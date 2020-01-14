Annie Mac's Lost and Found Festival 2020

Annie MacManus, the popular host of the BBC radio show Future Sounds with Annie Mac, will host her sixth Lost and Found Festival in Malta between April 30th, 2020 and May 3rd, 2020.

It is among the most unique music festival locations.

This festival has been hosted in Malta (a tiny island located in the middle of the Mediterranean sea) since 2015. This location allows attendees to experience a multi-day beach rave. It includes poolside parties, beach parties, boat parties, all while listening to great artists and DJs. Attendees even get the chance to have a rave in a Maltese castle.

What does the lineup look like?

Over 50 artists and DJs have been announced, with more anticipated to be announced as the event gets closer. Click here for a poster that has a list of the artists and DJs that have already been announced.

In addition to Annie Mac herself, talent includes: Brame and Hamo, an Irish duo that specializes in gritty techno; Enzo Siragusa, a London DJ with a passion for rave culture; Josey Rebelle, a U.K. DJ with a specialty in underground music; and Kettama, a musical artist with a passion for dance.

What parties are taking place?

Numerous parties will take place over the course of the festival. Day and night festivities will take place all around Malta.

The opening party on April 30th will take place at the Café del Mar terrace. This party will last all day and into the night. It is one of the biggest parties to take place during the festival and will feature some of the biggest names on the lineup.

During the evenings, attendees can party at three open-air stages or at an indoor club. Festivities start in the evening and continue into the early hours of the next morning.

During the day, attendees can find poolside parties, beach parties, and boat parties. These are a great way to enjoy some of the Malta coastlines while still partying it up. Check out these tips to help prevent yourself from making a party foul.

Finally, there will be at least one party at a Maltese castle. The 2020 location hasn’t yet been announced, but past locations have included world heritage castles and a military fort.

What else is there to do in Malta?

While there will be plenty of festivities happening as part of the Lost and Found Festival, attendees also have the chance to explore the island.

You’ll already get the chance to check out a few of the beaches as part of the festival, but there are plenty of other golden sand and rocky beaches to explore on the island.

If you get tired of the music and would rather lay on the beach while listening to the sound of the waves, try visiting Mellieha Bay. Many of the beaches also give you the opportunity to snorkel or scuba dive.

In addition to the beaches, many visitors enjoy checking out some of the historical locations around the island. The Megalithic Temples of Malta are some of the oldest prehistoric temples in the world. In addition, the capital city of Valletta has over 300 historical locations to visit throughout the city.

What travel tips should you keep in mind?

If you’re interested in attending the festival, one of the best things you can do is contact Choice Holidays, the official partner for Malta accommodations. They’ll help you book a flight, find a hotel, and navigate transportation around the island. Traveling to Malta is surprisingly easy, especially if you use a travel agency.

While there are plenty of hotels throughout the island, you’ll want to find one that is in the areas of Bugibba or Qawra. This will allow you to remain close to all the festivities without having to travel too far.

Getting around Malta is actually fairly easy. Public transportation lines run through the main cities on the island and there are private taxis that go to some of the more remote locations.

A common concern from visitors is whether or not there will be language barriers. English is one of the official languages of the island and many of the locals speak both English and Maltese.

As far as currency, the island uses the euro. If you’re using another form of currency, there are banks, post offices, and airports that will allow you to exchange your currency for the euro.