Photos: Look Inside Chicago's First-Ever ARC Music Festival With Eric Prydz, CamelPhat, More

The inaugural ARC Music Festival went down over Labor Day Weekend 2021, descending on Chicago's Union Park for a special fest that paid homage to the city's storied house music roots.

EDM.com was on the ground at ARC to take in performances from Eric Prydz, FISHER, Bob Moses, Hot Since 82, TSHA, The Martinez Brothers, and many more. Check out our gallery below.

All photos by Jason Myers/Memorandum Media for EDM.com.

ARC MUSIC FESTIVAL (SEPTEMBER 4-6, 2021)

