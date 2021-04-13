Eric Prydz is Performing Three Sets Under Different Aliases at Chicago's Debut ARC Music Festival

ZHU, Nicole Moudaber, FISHER, and many more will also perform at the Labor Day Weekend festival.
Rukes

The birthplace of house music is gearing up for a new festival arriving on its turf this fall. ARC Music Festival is set to land in Chicago's Union Park, highlighting the many flavors of house and techno that have since originated from around the world. 

Seth TroxlerNicole Moudaber, Hot Since 82, Meduza, Camelphat, FISHER, and many more will take to the stages of this multi-day event, which promises a distinctly Chicago experience complete with local art and culinary delights.

The debut edition promises a couple of unique "firsts," landing ARC on the shortlist of festivals to watch. This will be the first festival in which Eric Prydz works triple time, offering a headlining performance as his namesake and another alongside Adam Beyer as Cirez D, before playing a DJ set as Pryda at a closing party at Radius Chicago. 

Flyer for Chicago's ARC Music Festival over Labor Day Weekend 2021, featuring Eric Prydz, ZHU, Nicole Moudaber, and many more.

Spain's rapidly expanding Elrow event group is joining the effort in their first multi-day North American festival stage takeover. The group has made a global name for itself, throwing over 150 themed shows in 26 countries and 67 cities, and now Chicago will join the ranks.

Tickets to ARC Music Festival, which hits Chicago Labor Day Weekend, will be available for purchase starting April 15th.

ARC Music Festival Lineup:
Adam Beyer ◻︎ Cirez D
Bob Moses (Club Set)
Camel{hat
Cristoph
Deborah de Luca
Derrick Carter
DJ Heather
DJ Pierre
Eric Prydz
FISHER
Gene Farris
Hiroko Yamamura
Hot Since 82
Idriss D
Luciano
Luttrell
Mason Maynard
Mathame
Meduza
Nicole Moudaber
Patrick Topping
Seth Troxler
Steve Gerard
The Martinez Brother
Will Clarke
ZHU
And more to be announced

