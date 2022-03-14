Skip to main content
Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, More Announced for Chicago's ARC Festival: See the Full 2022 Lineup

A number of the most iconic artists in techno and house music are set for performances at ARC 2022—as well as some of the genres' brightest.

Jason Myers/Memorandum Media for EDM.com

ARC Festival is returning to the birthplace of house music in 2022 with a staggering lineup.

The organizers of the Chicago electronic music festival have announced the artists for for its 2022 edition, scheduled for Labor Day Weekend at Union Park. Set to perform are Carl Cox, Adam Beyer □ Cirez D, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Lake, Gorgon City, Nora En Pure, Lane 8, Claptone and many more.

The fest will also feature a number of iconic electronic music artists, like Fatboy Slim, Skream, Carl Craig and Richie Hawtin. The generational gap will be filled by a bevy of today's brightest producers, including ANNA, Giolì & Assia, Vintage Culture and Wax Motif. They'll perform across four stages.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, purchasing an ARC ticket unlocks rewards courtesy of the festival's promoter, Auris Presents.

ARC 2022 pass-holders will gain access to tickets to sold-out shows, private pre-sales, exclusively priced tickets, and guestlist adds to over 40 of the company's events in spring and summer. General tickets will release on March 17th and can be purchased here.

Peruse EDM.com's gallery from ARC's inaugural festival in 2021 here and check out this year's full lineup below.

ARC FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP

Adam Beyer □ Cirez D
ANNA
Ann Clue
Azzecca
Ben Böhmer
Boris Brejcha
Carl Cox
Carl Craig
Charlotte de Witte
Chelina Manuhutu
Chip E.
Chris Lake
Claptone
Cloonee
Derrick Carter
DJ Hyperactive
DJ Lady D
DJ Tennis
Eats Everything
Enrico Sangiuliano
Fatboy Slim
Gene Farris
Get Real
Giolì & Assia
Gorgon City
Hiroko Yamamura
Honey Dijon
Joseph Capriati
Justin Martin
Kasablanca
Kryptogram
Lane 8
Maher Daniel
Miane
Mike Dunn
Moritz Hofbauer
Nora En Pure
Paco Osuna
Ricardo Villalobos
Richie Hawtin
Ron Carroll
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Skream
Vintage Culture
Wax Motif

FOLLOW ARC MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/ARCmusicfestival
Instagram: instagram.com/ARCmusicfestival

