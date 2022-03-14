Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, More Announced for Chicago's ARC Festival: See the Full 2022 Lineup

ARC Festival is returning to the birthplace of house music in 2022 with a staggering lineup.

The organizers of the Chicago electronic music festival have announced the artists for for its 2022 edition, scheduled for Labor Day Weekend at Union Park. Set to perform are Carl Cox, Adam Beyer □ Cirez D, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Lake, Gorgon City, Nora En Pure, Lane 8, Claptone and many more.

The fest will also feature a number of iconic electronic music artists, like Fatboy Slim, Skream, Carl Craig and Richie Hawtin. The generational gap will be filled by a bevy of today's brightest producers, including ANNA, Giolì & Assia, Vintage Culture and Wax Motif. They'll perform across four stages.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, purchasing an ARC ticket unlocks rewards courtesy of the festival's promoter, Auris Presents.

ARC 2022 pass-holders will gain access to tickets to sold-out shows, private pre-sales, exclusively priced tickets, and guestlist adds to over 40 of the company's events in spring and summer. General tickets will release on March 17th and can be purchased here.

Peruse EDM.com's gallery from ARC's inaugural festival in 2021 here and check out this year's full lineup below.

ARC FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP

Adam Beyer □ Cirez D

ANNA

Ann Clue

Azzecca

Ben Böhmer

Boris Brejcha

Carl Cox

Carl Craig

Charlotte de Witte

Chelina Manuhutu

Chip E.

Chris Lake

Claptone

Cloonee

Derrick Carter

DJ Hyperactive

DJ Lady D

DJ Tennis

Eats Everything

Enrico Sangiuliano

Fatboy Slim

Gene Farris

Get Real

Giolì & Assia

Gorgon City

Hiroko Yamamura

Honey Dijon

Joseph Capriati

Justin Martin

Kasablanca

Kryptogram

Lane 8

Maher Daniel

Miane

Mike Dunn

Moritz Hofbauer

Nora En Pure

Paco Osuna

Ricardo Villalobos

Richie Hawtin

Ron Carroll

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Skream

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif

