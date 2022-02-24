Alison Wonderland, Beats Antique to Headline Arise Music Festival 2022 At Lush Colorado Ranch

After announcing a move to a new home in 2022, new beginnings are afoot for Arise Music Festival ahead of what has the feel of its most memorable event yet.

Scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, the beloved Colorado festival is primed to take over its new location on a 1,000-plus-acre property in the quaint city of Boone. Despite losing their original site at Loveland's Sunrise Ranch, organizers didn't miss a beat since they own the property.

And with an idyllic locale as a blank canvas, they forged ahead to develop an even better festival experience, according to Arise producer Luke Comer.

"Because Arise owns the property, we are able to masterplan for our future—to create, over time, a festival that is functional, innovative and beautiful, and that provides our patrons with one of the most epic and uplifting experiences on earth," Comer said. "For this and other reasons, we are calling our new home 'The Cradle.'"

An organic farm and ranch nestled on the borders of Pueblo and Crowley Counties, The Cradle is just as tranquil as its name suggests. According to a press release, the new site is 10 times the size of Sunrise Ranch and spans 400 lush acres, offering dreamlike views of the Arkansas River flowing along the border. It's approximately two hours from major cities in Colorado.

The Cradle. c/o Arise Music Festival

When it comes to the genesis of The Cradle, Comer and his team pulled out all the stops so the music meets the moment. After announcing a formidable first phase of artists in late 2021, they have now revealed another wave—and the full lineup is incredibly diverse. Joining headliners Alison Wonderland and Beats Antique will be Balkan Bump, Maddy O’Neal, Cofresi, Manic Focus (live band), Dopapod, Saxsquatch, The Polish Ambassador and J. Boog, among many others.

In addition to the stellar electronic talent, festival-goers will undoubtedly discover all kinds of new music in many genres across Arise's three stages, like funk, reggae, bluegrass, jam, hip-hop, and even folk. To boot, the event's producers have developed an eye-popping, brand new main stage design with three LED walls, which will blitz attendees with kaleidoscopic lasers.

c/o Arise Music Festival

Beyond its eclectic lineups, Arise is known for its commitment to community and wellness. The annual gathering features a spate of experiential pursuits, like yoga, workshops, art installations, dance, design, theater, nature trail walks and culinary endeavors. Also new to the fest in 2022 are a special ARISE Center Camp and a three-tiered treehouse along the river.

Three-day Early Bird general admission passes to Arise 2022 start at $225. VIP passes, which offer express access, premium stage viewing, VIP lounge, premium bathrooms and more, start at $525 for a three-day pass. At $725, VIP+ passes offer early access to the festival on Thursday as well as complimentary showers, daily food vouchers and a specially curated event.

You can find out more information about Arise Music Festival 2022 and purchase tickets here.

