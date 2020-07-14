Armada Music Joins Esports Collective Team Liquid to Create "Showstopper" Pro-Am Event

Prolific dance music label Armada Music and esports collective Team Liquid are assembling their rosters for battle. The two Amsterdam-based organizations are bringing fans what's sure to be a high stakes Pro-Am livestream event, aptly titled "Showstopper."

The tactical shooter video game Valorant from Riot Games will be the title of choice. Team Liquid's professionals will square off alongside and against some of Armada Music's most well-known producers in 5-on-5 style gameplay.

Soon we'll see how Arty, Andrew Rayel, Zack Martino, Win and Woo, Mark Sixma, Ruben de Ronde and Asher Postman fare against some of gaming's best in show. The Team Liquid roster taking part in the event will be comprised of Aniemal, Caliburn, Hodsic, Hyped, Ibiza, Jeemzz, Kaymind, Kellar, Nurok, Nocturnal, Sliker, Sportbilly, Stewie2k, and Wonderfuls. The livestream event will be broadcast via both the Armada Music and Team Liquid Twitch channels.

Valorant matches have players, known as "agents," either attacking or defending a strategic location. The attacking team must plant an explosive spike at the location and ensure it detonates in order to win the round. If the defending team prevents the attacking team from planting the spike, or they diffuse it, they win the round. The first team to win thirteen rounds wins the match.

"Showstopper" kicks off this Friday, July 17th, starting at 11AM PDT (2PM ET).