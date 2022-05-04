Armin van Buuren Announces 2022 Headlining Shows at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza

Armin van Buuren is officially returning to the White Isle this summer.

The legendary DJ and trance music producer has announced six headlining performances in Ibiza, starting with two at Ushuaïa Ibiza's world-famous poolside stage on June 9th June and 26th. van Buuren will then head to the venue's sister club, Hï Ibiza, on August 22nd and 29th before returning to the iconic Ushuaïa Ibiza to tie a bow on the season with two final shows on September 18th and 25th.

The shows are said to "take trance into untold and unmissable territory," according to Ushuaïa. You can purchase tickets here.

Both Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza are celebrating record-breaking attendance at their official opening party, "Better Together," which marked the de facto launch of Ibiza's clubbing season after a brutal string of cancellations contrived by the pandemic. The 24-hour musical marathon saw performances by Adam Beyer, Black Coffee, Charlotte de Witte and many more.

"With both clubs at full capacity, the atmosphere was incredible! Ibiza has woken up to the sound of electronic music again and everything points to this year being one of the busiest summers on record," said Yann Pissenem, CEO and Founder of The Night League. "Not only did our Opening Party sell out in record time but we are also seeing a huge demand for tickets throughout the entire summer, which is a really positive signal for tourism on the island."

van Buuren is the latest high-profile dance music artist to announce a summer residency following Black Coffee, FISHER and David Guetta and MORTEN's "Future Rave," among others.

