Armin van Buuren to Return to Los Angeles for A State of Trance 1000

Earlier this year, Armin van Buuren and the rest of his team celebrated the 1,000th episode of their revered radio show, A State of Trance. The 23-year-old program has been considered the pinnacle of success for fledgling trance artists, consisting of not only the weekly radio show, but also an annual touring music festival.

The major millennial milestone was sadly marred by the global pandemic, forcing organizers to hold off on the celebratory events. Now that pandemic restrictions have eased, they've announced their return to the U.S. with what is set to be the biggest ASOT show to date.

Scheduled for April 9th, 2022, A State of Trance 1000 will take place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Backed by Insomniac Events, the one-day fest will be headlined by van Buuren himself. The remaining lineup has yet to be released.

Tickets for the event go on sale Monday, December 13th at 10AM PT (1PM ET). For more information, navigate here.

