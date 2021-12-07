Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Armin van Buuren to Return to Los Angeles for A State of Trance 1000
Publish date:

Armin van Buuren to Return to Los Angeles for A State of Trance 1000

Organizers recently announced the festival's return to the U.S. in what is set to be the biggest ASOT show to date.
Author:

Ruud Baan

Organizers recently announced the festival's return to the U.S. in what is set to be the biggest ASOT show to date.

Earlier this year, Armin van Buuren and the rest of his team celebrated the 1,000th episode of their revered radio show, A State of Trance. The 23-year-old program has been considered the pinnacle of success for fledgling trance artists, consisting of not only the weekly radio show, but also an annual touring music festival.

The major millennial milestone was sadly marred by the global pandemic, forcing organizers to hold off on the celebratory events. Now that pandemic restrictions have eased, they've announced their return to the U.S. with what is set to be the biggest ASOT show to date.

Scheduled for April 9th, 2022, A State of Trance 1000 will take place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Backed by Insomniac Events, the one-day fest will be headlined by van Buuren himself. The remaining lineup has yet to be released.

Tickets for the event go on sale Monday, December 13th at 10AM PT (1PM ET). For more information, navigate here

Recommended Articles

kill paris
NEWS

Kill Paris' Upcoming Album Will Mark End of an Era, Dawn of New Musical Alias

The Kill Paris alias will soon be put to rest, but Hobbie Sound's journey is only just beginning.

24 seconds ago
flux pavilion
NEWS

Flux Pavilion Teases Third Album: "It's All About the Drops"

The iconic "I Can't Stop" producer has been recording the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's dazzling ".wav" album.

24 seconds ago
dillon francis
NEWS

Dillon Francis to Write, Star In Adult Animated Comedy Series On FailArmy

Brandon Dermer of "What Would Diplo Do?" has also joined the effort.

24 seconds ago
asssssooootttt

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren
Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren
Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WHsl2t

FOLLOW A STATE OF TRANCE:

Facebook: facebook.com/astateoftrance
Twitter: twitter.com/asot
Instagram: instagram.com/asotlive

Related

asot1
INTERVIEWS

Armin van Buuren, Ruben de Ronde, and Ferry Corsten Reflect on Landmark A State of Trance 1000 Episode [Interview]

van Buuren's radio show has become an integral staple in trance music.

Armin-van-Buuren
MUSIC RELEASES

A State of Trance 2021: Armin van Buuren Guides a Symphonic Journey From the Coast to the Dancefloor

The album features 39 tracks mixed by Armin van Buuren himself.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
EVENTS

Insomniac to Partner with Armin van Buuren on First A State Of Trance 900 Event in Oakland

A State Of Trance will make its Western United States debut this summer.

ASOT-900-review
EVENTS

A State Of Trance 950 Completes Lineup

ASOT 950 will bring Ace Ventura, Grum, Solarstone, and more.

Armin-van-Buuren-@-A-State-Of-Trance-700-UMF-Miami-2015-1-860x520
NEWS

A State Of Trance will Return to Ultra Music Festival 2020

Armin Van Buuren is bringing ASOT back to Ultra for its 10th Anniversary.

armin van buuren tomorrowland
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Releases A State Of Trance 1000 Celebration Mix

The two-hour mix features over 100 tracks from Above & Beyond, Tiësto, Paul Oakenfold, Gareth Emery, i_o, and more.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Releases New Compilation Album for A State Of Trance

Here's the latest and greatest in recent trance hits.

A State of Trance Festival Ultrecht 2019
EVENTS

A State of Trance 900 Releases Epic Full Lineup

Featuring Above & Beyond, Cosmic Gate, Vini Vici, Dezza, FUTURECODE, Allen Watts and more.