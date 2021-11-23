Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Armin van Buuren Lights Up United Center During Chicago Bulls Halftime Performance
Publish date:

Armin van Buuren Lights Up United Center During Chicago Bulls Halftime Performance

The trance music legend soundtracked a series of gravity-defying stunts on the court of the United Center.
Author:

The trance music legend soundtracked a series of gravity-defying stunts on the court of the United Center.

Over the weekend, Armin van Buuren joined the Chicago Bulls on the court during their game against the Knicks, but the 6'2'' producer didn't quite make his NBA debut in the traditional sense.

He did, however, light up the Bulls' home of the United Center with a halftime DJ set that brought over 20,000 fans to their feet. van Buuren opened with a surefire favorite, the Bulls' introduction theme, which was famously remixed by Pretty Lights a decade ago.

From there, van Buuren introduced a pumping kick drum and arpeggiated bassline before transitioning the dance cadence into some of his own music, such as "Blah Blah Blah" and "No Fun."

The Bulls rolled out the red mats for the trance music legend as the team's dedicated tumbling team and cheerleading squad performed a series of awe-inspiring flips and stunts in rapid succession.

Recommended Articles

grammy_flip-73295960
NEWS

ILLENIUM, Black Coffee, More Nab 2022 Grammy Award Nominations: See the Full List

Tiësto, James Blake, and Marshmello also received Grammy nods, among other electronic music stars.

2 hours ago
Dreamstate SoCal 2021_brphotoco_21
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the Electrifying Energy of Dreamstate SoCal 2021

Andrew Rayel, Ferry Corsten, HALIENE, Darude, and more performed at Insomniac's Dreamstate SoCal 2021.

3 hours ago
Acraze
FEATURES

"I Feel More Alive": How ACRAZE Achieved Chart-Topping Success Through Sacrifice

ACRAZE recalls the difficult decision of catering to his fanbase of bass-heads or risking it all by switching to house music.

4 hours ago

"Last night felt like a childhood dream come true, as I’ve been a longtime fan and also followed the recent Netflix series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls," van Buuren said. "It was a great honor to do a special halftime show and I’m still buzzing from the performance."

van Buuren was originally in Chicago for a performance at the historic Aragon Ballroom on the 20th, but evidently the DJ was in no immediate rush and stuck around an extra day to deliver the buzz-worthy United Center set.

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren
Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren
Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WHsl2t

Related

Armin van Buuren Ferry Cosrten
NEWS

Watch Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten Perform Rare B2B Trance Set on Vinyl

A must-watch set from two of trance music's living legends.

Armin-van-Buuren
NEWS

Armin van Buuren to Play Rare Concert at Romania's Landmark Constitution Square

van Buuren joins music legends such as Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi as the rare few artists who have played at the iconic locale.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
EVENTS

Insomniac to Partner with Armin van Buuren on First A State Of Trance 900 Event in Oakland

A State Of Trance will make its Western United States debut this summer.

armin van buuren tomorrowland
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren's Full Tomorrowland NYE Set Hits Streaming Platforms

The trance legend made his set available on streaming platforms for fans to relive the magic.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
EVENTS

Armin van Buuren to Headline De Vrienden van Amstel Livestream This Weekend

After a 2018 performance for the ages, Armin van Buuren returns to headline the high-profile Dutch event.

armin van buuren
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Teams Up With Trance Greats In 8th Album, "A State Of Trance Forever": Listen

Paul Oakenfold, Sander van Doorn, Rank 1, and more trance icons appear on van Buuren's new album.

BY RUUD BAAN
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond & Armin van Buuren Team Up for "Show Me Love"

Armin Van Buuren and Above & Beyond team up, at long last.

davidleerothvanburin
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Remixes the Mighty Van Halen's "Jump"

Armin van Buuren teamed up with David Lee Roth to give "Jump" an update.