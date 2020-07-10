To celebrate the release of their highly anticipated collaboration "I Need You to Know," which officially released today, Armin van Buuren and Nicky Romero are taking to the virtual stage for a momentous B2B livestream set. You can tune in below.

The Dutch compatriots are two of the leading figures in electronic dance music, producing some of the most inescapable progressive house and trance songs the genres have ever seen. They will be patching into the stream simultaneously for a never-seen-before virtual B2B set from the comfort of their own studios.

"Nicky Romero and I have known each other for years, so it's kind of strange that we hadn't yet made a record together until today, even though he made an amazing remix of my track 'Unlove You', said van Buuren in a press release issued to announce their collaborative single. "The long wait made it even more fun to finally work on a track together, and I'm very happy with how the record turned out. "

"I am also beyond excited to show you the unique back-2-back set we'll be doing to celebrate the release of our first-ever collab, and I hope it will give everyone the energy they need to hold on until we can throw actual parties again."

You can listen to "I Need You to Know" below. In the press release, Romero offered fans something to salivate over, saying "I know the fans will love it, and I have the feeling this is just the first of many."

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren

Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren

Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YslFq1

FOLLOW NICKY ROMERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnickyromero

Instagram: instagram.com/nickyromero

Twitter: twitter.com/nickyromero

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hiKwnP