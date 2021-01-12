Armin van Buuren to Headline De Vrienden van Amstel Livestream This Weekend

After a 2018 performance for the ages, Armin van Buuren returns to headline the high-profile Dutch event.
RUUD BAAN

Though they won't be able to host a live crowd, the annual De Vrienden van Amstel event is pressing on for its 23rd consecutive year as planned. Brought together by Amstel and event promoter Tribe Company, 20 artists will take the stage in Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands. Headlining the festivities is none other than the Armada head honcho himself, Armin van Buuren

The event is known to draw over 150,000 people annually, and van Buuren has a history of putting his best foot forward to celebrate it. His last performance in 2018 featured a spinning, gyroscope-like floating stage. The performance also featured several live collaborative performances, including "Heading Up High" alongside Kensington and "Another You" with Mr. Probz.

Fans can snag free tickets to the streaming event here in order to catch all the action this Saturday, January 16th. The event kicks off beginning at 11:15AM PT (2:15PM ET).

