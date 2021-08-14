ASOT1000 Celebrations in the Netherlands Postponed to 2022

The event expects to draw in 55,000 attendees from 100 different countries.

On September 3rd and 4th, A State Of Trance was scheduled to celebrate its landmark ASOT1000 event in the Netherlands, but due to ongoing pandemic restrictions around large events, it has been postponed until February 2022. After Prime Minister Mark Rutte pushed the restriction of large scale events until at least September 20th, ASOT1000 promoter ALDA had no choice but to pull the plug.

In the Dutch government's recent moves to block festivals such as Tomorrowland from taking place, they have cited both size and scope as a concern. In the case of ASOT1000, the sold-out event is expected to host 55,000 concert goers, the majority of whom would be traveling from abroad. In fact, the scope of attendees includes travelers from over 100 different countries. The current limitations permit events of only 750 people or less.

ASOT's host Armin van Buuren shared his disappointment at the decision on social media, but maintained the landmark achievement cannot go uncelebrated. In an Instagram post, he notes that up until now, all signs have pointed toward this event taking place in September.

"We’ve been in close contact with the local government in Utrecht and have developed a detailed corona-protocol on top of all the existing safety measures," van Buuren wrote. "We have taken numerous measures and have given our everything to safely organize this event."

Despite the frustrating delay, fans now have February 18th and 19th, 2022 to add to their calendars as the rescheduled dates for ASOT1000.