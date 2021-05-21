RÜFÜS DU SOL, Alison Wonderland, Madeon, More Featured on Austin City Limits 2021 Lineup

The music festival's 20th anniversary will also feature headlining performances from Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Erykah Badu, Stevie Nicks, and more.

As the nation's vaccination rate increases, music festivals all over the country have begun to plan for their return. The latest to do so is the multi-genre Austin City Limits festival.

This morning organizers announced the complete lineup of artists who will be taking the stage at the event's 20th-anniversary spectacular this October.

As you can see, the lineup covers everything from hip-hop to country to pop—and of course EDM. Headliners for this year's event include Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Erykah Badu, Stevie Nicks, George Strait, DaBaby, and the lone electronic act, RÜFÜS DU SOL.

While the headlining cast is not exactly electronic-forward, the fest's undercard features a solid selection of talent. This includes Alison Wonderland, Madeon, Lane 8, Chris Lake, and Marc Rebillet, among others. Each will be taking the stage at both weekends of the event with the exception of Madeon, who will only be at Weekend Two.

The 20th anniversary of Austin City Limits is set to take place consecutive weekends in October at Austin's Zilker Park. Weekend One is scheduled for October 1-3 and Weekend Two for 8-10. Three-day passes have sold out, but fans can purchase single-day tickets starting Tuesday, May 25th.

For more information, head to the event's official website.

