Austin City Limits Organizers Pull the Plug on 2020 Event

Beloved Texas music fest Austin City Limits is the latest major festival brand to bite the dust due to the impact of COVID-19.

The fest, which takes place annually at Austin's sprawling Zilker Park, houses eight stages and attracts approximately 450,000 people each year. The 2019 iteration of ACL featured a gargantuan lineup anchored by headliners Guns N' Roses, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, and Robyn. Many major artists in electronic music also appeared on the bill, including GRiZ, Fisher, Kaytranada, TroyBoi, Jai Wolf, and James Blake, among many others.

In an official statement posted on the festival's website, organizers cited the "uncertainty surrounding the current situation" in Texas as the chief reason behind the cancellation, which they deemed "the only responsible solution." Pass-holders can opt to keep their their 2020 tickets for next year’s fest or request a full refund. The statement says that refunds will be available "for fans who purchased directly through the festival and cannot attend next year’s dates."

You can read the full statement below.

Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer take place in 2020. We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.



We will return to Zilker Park on October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021 to celebrate our 20th Anniversary. We encourage fans who have already purchased tickets to hold on to them to lock in access to next year’s festival at 2019 prices. Refunds will be made available for fans who purchased directly through the festival and cannot attend next year’s dates. All current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets shortly with information on both options.



ACL Fest has always been rooted in tradition, our common love of live music, and our community. This includes supporting Austin Parks Foundation for the past 15 years to improve parks and green spaces across the city. Take this time to maintain your personal health and wellness by visiting www.austinparks.org to learn how you can safely enjoy and support parks in our area, and please continue to follow the advice of local officials, look out for each other, and stay safe.

