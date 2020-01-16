Australian Artists Come Together for Bushfire Fundraiser MAKE IT RAIN

Australia is currently being ravaged by the worst wildfires seen in decades, with large swaths of the country left in total devastation since the fire season began in late July. In recognizing their plight, a Los Angeles fundraiser has been organized called MAKE IT RAIN.

At least 27 people have died nationwide, and in the state of New South Wales alone, more than 3,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed. State and federal authorities are struggling to contain the massive blazes even with firefighting assistance provided from other countries.

Despite the horrific cost in lives and property, as well as dangers to billions of animals in an already fragile ecosystem, what is burning brightest in the wake of this climate crisis is the light of hope and support across the world.

On January 29th, 2020 from 9:00 PM-3:00 AM, a full lineup of top-tier Aussie talent will hit the stage at Academy LA. artists such as What So Not, PNAU, Nina Las Vegas, Hook N Sling, tyDi, VASSY, Stafford Brothers, Yolanda Be Cool, GG Magree, Feenixpawl and Brooke Evers are coming together to show love and support for their homeland.

All profits from the MAKE IT RAIN event will be donated to the three major bushfire relief initiatives: Red Cross Australia, GIVIT, and NSW Wildlife Council (NWC).

In the words of a joint statement by MAKE IT RAIN organizers Lorne Padman (VP of Dim Mak), Andie Leon (Academy LA), and Tyson Illingworth (tyDi):

"The feeling of complete helplessness got too much for us here in L.A., and we knew we needed to channel our energy into something bigger than ourselves. We’re stoked to see how the dance music community has been so supportive of this cause and we look forward to seeing our friends and family at Academy on January 29th,”

MAKE IT RAIN will also include several legendary surprise guests throughout the evening, as well as a silent auction that will allow those in attendance to bid on a selection of awesome prizes.

Fans who cannot attend will be able to hear the broadcast on SiriusXM Diplo’s Revolution on Saturday, February 1st. Support the cause and purchase tickets on the Academy LA website, and find additional information on the event website.