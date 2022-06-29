Autograf Announce Fall 2022 Tour, Remix Contest Ahead of New Album "Affirmations"

Autograf may be holding the release date of their forthcoming album close to the vest, but as for the live experience? Coming soon to a city near you.

Announced this week, the 17-date "Affirmations" tour will touch down across the United States this fall, kicking off in San Francisco on September 2nd. With support from BXB LOVE, it will conclude at a mystery location on October 29th.

"Today’s affirmation: You are the life of the party!" the duo wrote on social media. "Doing daily affirmations have transformed our lives in ways we never could imagine. If you are your thoughts, then who is listening? The first thing is to change the story in your mind."

You can sign up for the tour's June 30th pre-sale here.

Autograf's 17-date fall tour was announced in celebration of their forthcoming album, "Affirmations." Autograf/Instagram

The news comes paired with a remix contest for one of the lead singles off the album, "Love Runs Deep." With submissions due on July 25th, entrants stand to win an official remix on Armada, a copy of Ableton Live 11 Suite, Armada University courses and more.

Read more about the contest here and take a listen to the single below.

