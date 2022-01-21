Skip to main content
AVA London Announces Speakers and Performers for 2022 Event at Printworks

Carl Cox, Jaguar, Weirdcore, and more industry players will speak at the event this March.

Jake Davis

AVA London is bringing out a large cast of industry players to share their knowledge for the fifth edition of the electronic music conference.

According to a press release, this year's outing will be focused on four themes: innovation, diversity, post-pandemic, and sustainability.

Organizers have recruited a high-profile cast to discuss these timely topics affecting the industry, such as legendary techno producer Carl Cox, Irvine Welsh; famed author of Trainspotting, Niks Delanancy; co-founder of the Black Artist Database, and renowned visual artist Weirdcore, among others.

They've promised masterclasses from artists, technology showcases, fireside chats, Q&As and more. Diving deeper into the event's themes, speakers will talk about artist and brand management, diversifying the industry, and how to safely return to large-scale events after the pandemic.

AVA London Announces Speakers and Performers for 2022 Event at Printworks

Carl Cox, Jaguar, Weirdcore, and more industry players will speak at the event this March.

After the knowledge transfer, the event will shift into a concert. From 9PM until 4AM attendees will get to experience sets from Fauzia, Holly Lester, Kessler, Powder, Tailor Jae, Carlton Doom, and more. Organizers have also promised "very special guests" in the performance half of the event, so attendees should be prepared for some surprises.

AVA London is scheduled for Friday, March 18th at Printworks in London. Tickets to the event are on sale now and can be found here.

