Baauer Announces Twitch-Streamed Virtual Music Festival, BOPFEST

The fest promises a brand new musical performance and original comedic sketches from the Grammy-nominated artist.

Hot on the heels of his first-ever Grammy nomination, electronic music virtuoso Baauer is dipping his toes in the virtual festival scene.

The famed producer, whose stunning PLANET'S MAD audiovisual album garnered a 2021 nod for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album, has announced his own digital music festival called BOPFEST. In an ode to the one-year anniversary of his first livestream, the online-only event will go down on Baauer’s Twitch channel next Saturday, April 10th.

Baauer's inaugural BOPFEST lineup features Good Times Ahead and X&G, two renowned electronic duos, as well as surprise appearances from unannounced special guests and numerous winners of Baauer’s livestreamed Twitch beat battles. The stream also promises a brand new musical performance from Baauer, who will also debut a number of original comedic sketches.

Flyer for BOPFEST, the first-ever virtual festival from Grammy Award-nominated electronic music artist Baauer.

"I am so proud and happy that the community came together to make this event happen, and I’m inspired by all their talent," Baauer said in a press release.

Back in December 2020, Baauer dropped a massive mixtape called The Boptape, which comprises a staggering 19 beats he had produced live on Twitch and remastered for release. More recently, he was announced on the 2021 lineup for Southern California's HARD Summer festival, where he will perform a collaborative DJ set with fellow bass music titan RL Grime.

You can RSVP to BOPFEST here and check out the full lineup below.

BOPFEST Lineup:

Baauer

bhBRETON

Good Times Ahead

X&G

Adrobski

Blastazoid

Bopcorn (aspenlaws & 2wasted)

Kyyhky

Left Unsaid

Lowparse

Matalo

Mike Snatchers

ONLYTHENEXT

Pozy

RamonPang

Shaawh

Sim Fane

Snapcaster

stalesmcgales

vincebyvince

Waalder

