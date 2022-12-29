Watch Baauer's Epic DJ Set Live From a Secret Warehouse Location In Atlanta
"Tonight is not about me. It’s about you," a deep voice said at the start of Baauer's recent DJ set in Atlanta. “Strap on your dancing slippers, sweet cheeks. It’s going down."
The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer recently threw down at a secret warehouse rave hosted by DEF, a woman-owned media collective and event organizer. DEF's goal is to provide safe spaces for fans to create "unforgettable memories," hosting unique warehouse parties and recording DJ sets in striking 4K. DEF TV was named EDM.com's best YouTube channel of the year in our "Best of 2022: Industry Leaders" list.
Baauer moved between genres with ease, effortlessly flowing between high-energy bangers and sultry club records. He took the crowd on a journey that had everyone in the warehouse moving and grooving to his signature, dark and wicked sound design. Cuts like Hamdi's "Underground" and Dabow's "Olè" only served to intensify the energy, as did a rinse of his timeless trap anthem, "Harlem Shake."
You can watch Baauer's full "THE ØFFLINE PROJECT" performance below.
Watch Baauer's Epic DJ Set Live From a Secret Warehouse Location In Atlanta
Blending house, trap, hip-hop and more, Baauer threw down a DJ set for the books in collaboration with DEF.
