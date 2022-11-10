Skip to main content
Big Gigantic, Boogie T, Apashe, More Confirmed for Backwoods 2023

Big Gigantic, Boogie T, Apashe, More Confirmed for Backwoods 2023

The four-night music and arts festival returns to Mulberry Mountain this spring.

Alyssa Marie

The four-night music and arts festival returns to Mulberry Mountain this spring.

Are you ready to go back to Backwoods?

Since its inception in 2008, Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain has grown into one of the midwest's top destination camping festivals. Located in Ozark, Arkansas, the curated music and arts fest has something for everyone.

During the four-day event, festival-goers are encouraged to enjoy a variety of classes and workshops, which offer meditation, various yoga sessions, partner massage and learning how to play with different flow props, among others.

Backwoods 2023 is scheduled for April 20-23. This year marks the 12th edition of the fest and its organizers are estimating upwards of 25,000 people to attend, with over 150 artists and 80 vendors confirmed.

Backwoods organizers have now revealed phase one of the 2023 lineup, which features headliners Big Gigantic, The Floozies, Lettuce and two sets from The String Cheese Incident. Apashe, Of The Trees, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Dirt Monkey, Boogie T and Zingara have also been tapped to perform.

You can check out the current Backwoods 2023 lineup below.

“We’re proud to release this lineup that we’ve worked so hard to cultivate for the next Backwoods,” said William Royall, Executive Producer of Backwoods. “We tried to have The String Cheese Incident headline in 2021 but the pandemic prevented their attendance.”

In light of the unfortunate cancellation of performances by The String Cheese Incident last year, qualifying 2021 ticket-holders will receive free passes to a "Late-Night Acoustic Taco Party" with the band. Other attendees will be able to opt in for the experience with the band for a nominal fee. 

"The acoustic jam session will constitute a third performance essentially for The String Cheese Incident, as they plan to perform two headlining sets on the main stage Saturday," the statement adds.

To purchase tickets, view the festival map or apply for vending spots, visual art installations, workshop instruction and other artistic performances, navigate to the festival’s official website.

Website: backwoodsmusicfestival.com
