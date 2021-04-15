Ozuna, Anuel AA, J Balvin, More Set to Headline Baja Beach Fest 2021

Ozuna, Anuel AA, J Balvin, More Set to Headline Baja Beach Fest 2021

The reggaeton and Latin multi-day music festival will run for two weekends in August.
Author:
Publish date:

Baja Beach Fest (via Facebook)

The reggaeton and Latin multi-day music festival will run for two weekends in August.

Baja Beach Fest hosts some of the best reggaeton and Latin artists around, with a mission to celebrate and uplift Latin culture. Hosted at Mexico's Rosarito Beach, the multi-day experience incorporates incredible music, people, food, and culture.

The event first launched in 2018, when it attracted 15,000 attendees at the beautiful beach in Baja California. With the event location only 30 minutes past the US-Mexico border, it is an easy road trip for Americans. Chris Den Uijl has even estimated that 90% of the festival’s ticket buyers live in the US.

With much success their first year, the organizers of Baja Beach Fest assembled even more for the second edition by doubling the number of attendees, significantly expanding the festival grounds, and offering a stacked lineup for two full days of music.

Naturally, the 2020 edition was set to be even bigger and better, but unfortunately was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. This year the event will resume on August 13th to 15th, hosting attendees for a full three-day weekend. After selling out of passes just 29 days after the 2020 edition was shelved, the festival later announced that a second weekend will take place from August 20th to 22nd.

Baja Beach Fest is set to return to Rosarito Beach with an expansive lineup of artists, including Ozuna, Karol G, Anuel AA, Farruko, J Balvin, and Becky G, among others. You can check out the full lineup below and purchase tickets here.

Baja Beach Fest 2021

Flyer for the 2021 edition of Baja Beach Fest, which will feature performances from Ozuna, Anuel AA, J Balvin, and many more.

FOLLOW BAJA BEACH FEST:

Website: bajabeachfest.com/
Facebook: facebook.com/BajaBeachFest/
Twitter: twitter.com/bajabeachfest
Instagram: instagram.com/bajabeachfest/

Related

FEST Festival
EVENTS

Poland's FEST Festival Announces Star-Studded Lineup With Kygo, FISHER, Sam Feldt, More

FEST Festival is set to take place August 11th to 13th, 2021.

Life is Beautiful
EVENTS

ILLENIUM, Dillon Francis, FISHER, More to Perform at Life Is Beautiful 2021: See the Full Lineup

Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala were tapped as headliners for the grand return of the beloved Las Vegas music festival.

DJSnake-Loco2
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake, J Balvin and Tyga Drop "Loco Contigo" on Snake's Birthday

The new triple-threat collaboration has arrived a day early.

990C8616-6225-4C28-B29B-58A305EC3DEB
EVENTS

Kaskade and ILLENIUM to Headline Utah's Das Energi Festival 2021

Das Energi will return to its home at the Great Saltair on the shores of The Great Salt Lake in autumn 2021.

1-f3ccdd27
EVENTS

Alesso, Galantis, Afrojack, Dillon Francis, More to Perform at Lollapalooza Stockholm 2021

Another day, another hopeful 2021 festival announcement.

Electric Zoo Festival in NYC (2018)
EVENTS

Electric Zoo Announces Schedule for Day One of 2021 Festival

Alesso, Zeds Dead, Moore Kismet, Subtronics, and more will take the stage at the New York City festival this Labor Day Weekend.

escapade-2
EVENTS

Illenium, Martin Garrix, More to Headline Escapade Music Festival 2021

Despite its delay into 2021, Escapade aims to return better than ever.

Day Zero Masada
EVENTS

Diplo, Charlotte de Witte, More to Perform at Day Zero Masada: Dwellers of the Dead Sea

A two-night music festival set against the backdrop of the ancient Masada in Israel.