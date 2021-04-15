Ozuna, Anuel AA, J Balvin, More Set to Headline Baja Beach Fest 2021

The reggaeton and Latin multi-day music festival will run for two weekends in August.

Baja Beach Fest hosts some of the best reggaeton and Latin artists around, with a mission to celebrate and uplift Latin culture. Hosted at Mexico's Rosarito Beach, the multi-day experience incorporates incredible music, people, food, and culture.

The event first launched in 2018, when it attracted 15,000 attendees at the beautiful beach in Baja California. With the event location only 30 minutes past the US-Mexico border, it is an easy road trip for Americans. Chris Den Uijl has even estimated that 90% of the festival’s ticket buyers live in the US.

With much success their first year, the organizers of Baja Beach Fest assembled even more for the second edition by doubling the number of attendees, significantly expanding the festival grounds, and offering a stacked lineup for two full days of music.

Naturally, the 2020 edition was set to be even bigger and better, but unfortunately was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. This year the event will resume on August 13th to 15th, hosting attendees for a full three-day weekend. After selling out of passes just 29 days after the 2020 edition was shelved, the festival later announced that a second weekend will take place from August 20th to 22nd.

Baja Beach Fest is set to return to Rosarito Beach with an expansive lineup of artists, including Ozuna, Karol G, Anuel AA, Farruko, J Balvin, and Becky G, among others. You can check out the full lineup below and purchase tickets here.

Flyer for the 2021 edition of Baja Beach Fest, which will feature performances from Ozuna, Anuel AA, J Balvin, and many more. Baja Beach Fest (via Facebook)

