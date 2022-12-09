Skip to main content
Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Dimension, More Announced for Balaton Sound 2023

Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Dimension, More Announced for Balaton Sound 2023

Europe's biggest beachfront music festival returns to Hungary in summer 2023.

Brian Rapaport/EDM.com

Europe's biggest beachfront music festival returns to Hungary in summer 2023.

After this year's eye-popping return to the majestic rolling hills of Zamardi, Balaton Sound is gearing up for 2023 after announcing its first wave of artists. 

Europe's biggest beachfront music festival will again return to the crystal clear waters of Hungary's Lake Balaton with a massive 2023 lineup. Organizers recently revealed its first phase, giving prospective attendees plenty of time to start planning their European festival getaway.

Primed to headline Balaton Sound 2023 are Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Dimension and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, alongside Don Diablo, Joel Corry and Vini Vici, among others. More artists will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Balaton Sound 2023 is scheduled for June 28th to July 1st, 2023. You can learn more about the beachfront fest and purchase tickets here.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

11
EVENTS

Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Dimension, More Announced for Balaton Sound 2023

Europe's biggest beachfront music festival returns to Hungary in summer 2023.

By Brian Rapaport
MediMusic
GEAR + TECH

This Company Is Turning the "DNA" of Music Into Medicine

By managing to "digitally fingerprint the DNA of music," MediMusic is proving there's more use cases in the world of streaming outside just pure entertainment.

By Cameron Sunkel
rufus du sol
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL Take On Nirvana Classic for First "Like A Version" Cover In Eight Years

RÜFÜS DU SOL joined forces with a string quartet for their haunting cover of Nirvana's 1991 classic, "Something in the Way."

By Jason Heffler

Check out the official after-movie for Balaton Sound Festival 2022 below. 

FOLLOW BALATON SOUND:

Facebook: facebook.com/BalatonSound
Instagram: instagram.com/balatonsound
Twitter: twitter.com/balatonsound_
Website: balatonsound.com

Related

11
EVENTS

4 Things Not to Miss at Balaton Sound 2022, Europe's Largest Beachfront EDM Festival

From the festival's one-of-a-kind boat parties to its luxury VIP experience, here are four things ravers simply cannot miss at Balaton Sound 2022.

péntek2 (38) (1)
EVENTS

Balaton Sound, Europe's Biggest Beachfront Festival, Set for Huge Return In 2022

Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Alesso, Becky Hill and more are set to perform at the vibrant, open-air electronic music festival.

8AA4E577-F24F-4534-B9AE-FD240C0ABD9B
EVENTS

Photos: Look Inside the Eye-Popping Return of Balaton Sound, Europe's Largest Beachfront Festival

Balaton Sound featured headline performances from Martin Garrix, Timmy Trumpet, Becky Hill, Alok, Los Frequencies and more.

untold festival
EVENTS

Imagine Dragons and Armin van Buuren Confirmed as Headliners for UNTOLD Festival 2023

It's the Grammy-winning band's first-ever performance in Romania.

EXIT FESTIVAL - brphoto.co
EVENTS

20 Photos That Capture the Astounding EXIT Festival 2022

Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, Afrojack and more performed at this year's EXIT Festival, which returned to Novi Sad, Serbia in a big way.

firefly music festival
EVENTS

Firefly Music Festival Organizers Announce 2023 Cancellation

After celebrating its 10th anniversary last month, the famed Delaware festival won’t return in 2023 in order to "take a year to recharge."

Coachella festival grounds - brphotoco 1
EVENTS

Coachella Announces Dates of 2023 Festival

Frank Ocean has been confirmed as a Coachella 2023 headliner.

EXIT Festival 2019
EVENTS

20 Photos That Show Why EXIT Is One of the Best Electronic Music Festivals In Europe

ZHU, Noisia, Afrojack, Calvin Harris and more are set to throw down at EXIT's 2022 edition.