Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Dimension, More Announced for Balaton Sound 2023
After this year's eye-popping return to the majestic rolling hills of Zamardi, Balaton Sound is gearing up for 2023 after announcing its first wave of artists.
Europe's biggest beachfront music festival will again return to the crystal clear waters of Hungary's Lake Balaton with a massive 2023 lineup. Organizers recently revealed its first phase, giving prospective attendees plenty of time to start planning their European festival getaway.
Primed to headline Balaton Sound 2023 are Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Dimension and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, alongside Don Diablo, Joel Corry and Vini Vici, among others. More artists will be announced in the weeks ahead.
Balaton Sound 2023 is scheduled for June 28th to July 1st, 2023. You can learn more about the beachfront fest and purchase tickets here.
Recommended Articles
Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Dimension, More Announced for Balaton Sound 2023
Europe's biggest beachfront music festival returns to Hungary in summer 2023.
This Company Is Turning the "DNA" of Music Into Medicine
By managing to "digitally fingerprint the DNA of music," MediMusic is proving there's more use cases in the world of streaming outside just pure entertainment.
Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL Take On Nirvana Classic for First "Like A Version" Cover In Eight Years
RÜFÜS DU SOL joined forces with a string quartet for their haunting cover of Nirvana's 1991 classic, "Something in the Way."
Check out the official after-movie for Balaton Sound Festival 2022 below.
FOLLOW BALATON SOUND:
Facebook: facebook.com/BalatonSound
Instagram: instagram.com/balatonsound
Twitter: twitter.com/balatonsound_
Website: balatonsound.com