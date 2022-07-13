Skip to main content
Photos: Look Inside the Eye-Popping Return of Balaton Sound, Europe's Largest Beachfront Festival

Photos: Look Inside the Eye-Popping Return of Balaton Sound, Europe's Largest Beachfront Festival

Balaton Sound featured headline performances from Martin Garrix, Timmy Trumpet, Becky Hill, Alok, Los Frequencies and more.

brphoto.co

Balaton Sound featured headline performances from Martin Garrix, Timmy Trumpet, Becky Hill, Alok, Los Frequencies and more.

Tucked away in the majestic rolling hills of Zamardi, Balaton Sound returned to Hungary from June 29th to July 2nd. For four days, ravers enjoyed electrifying DJ sets flanked by the scenic Lake Balaton, one of the most unique festival venue grounds in the world.

EDM.com was on the ground to capture the 2022 edition of Balaton Sound, Europe's biggest beachfront music festival, which welcomed over 180 DJs from around the globe. This year, the fest hosted larger-than-life performances from the likes of Alesso, Martin Garrix, Lost Frequencies, Timmy Trumpet, Alok and more.

Balaton Sound Festival

Balaton Sound Festival 2022.

British sensation Becky Hill started things off on the Mainstage with roaring energy on the first of three days, kicking off Balaton Sound with an upbeat performance of dance-pop anthems. Then came Lost Frequencies, who delivered a typically robust set comprising his signature house sound.

Becky Hill performs at Balaton Sound 2022.

Becky Hill performs at Balaton Sound 2022.

Closing out the Mainstage was none other than Garrix, whose closing performance offered an immaculate display of visuals to tie a bow on a big first day.

Martin Garrix at Balaton Sound

Martin Garrix performs at Balaton Sound 2022.

The following three days were filled with incredible performances from EDM's biggest stars. Marshmello, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alesso, What So Not, Malaa, Timmy Trumpet, Robin Shulz and so many more threw down as Lake Balaton shimmered in the distance.

And even though some tremendous winds took hold of the festival on the third night, Meduza still performed an awe-inspiring set on the Elrow stage and NERVO followed suit on the Radio 1 stage. 

Alesso

Alesso performs on the Mainstage at Balaton Sound Festival 2022.

Festival-goers at Balaton Sound 2022.

Festival-goers at Balaton Sound 2022.

Robin Schulz passes through the pit to shake hands with fans at Balaton Sound 2022.

Robin Schulz passes through the pit to shake hands with fans at Balaton Sound 2022.

Timmy Trumpet is joined by his wife performing on the Mainstage at Balaton Sound 2022.

Timmy Trumpet is joined by his wife performing on the Mainstage at Balaton Sound 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

duke dumont
EVENTS

Photos: Duke Dumont Lit Up the Brooklyn Mirage In Explosive Debut

The Grammy-nominated DJ's electrifying debut at the Brooklyn Mirage further cemented the venue as New York’s leading dance music hub.

By Konstantinos Karakolis2 hours ago
Lasers blanket the crowd at Mayan Warrior New York, 2022
EVENTS

10 Photos That Capture the Wild Spirit of Mayan Warrior In New York

A taste of the desert in the concrete jungle.

By Saad Masood2 hours ago
odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA and Ólafur Arnalds Captivate In Final "The Last Goodbye" Album Single: Listen to "Light of Day"

"Light of Day" is a collision of Grammy-nominated talent that serves as the final glimpse into ODESZA's long-awaited fourth album, "The Last Goodbye."

By Jason Heffler4 hours ago

Balaton Sound is more than just a four-day electronic music spectacular. The idyllic locale offers a one-of-a-kind experience for fans who want a more experiential festival, where they're able to swim underneath the Central European sunset and feel the soft sands of Lake Balaton's beaches below their feet.

Fans on the shore during sunset at Balaton Sound 2022.

Fans on the shore during sunset at Balaton Sound 2022.

Balaton Sound

Festival-goers sitting on the shore in front of the Balaton Sound sign.

The Balaton Sound sign.

The Balaton Sound sign.

Up on land, there were stunning beach parties that stretched for as far as the eye could see. Look up and you might have seen one of the many dazzling kite displays fluttering above, courtesy of the Mascotte Kite team, whose whimsical creations glided through blue skies. 

A quick promenade around the grounds might have you crossing paths with one of Balaton Sound's many festival performers, like the Serbian Mirror Crew; a team of mirror-covered stilt walkers, or the Bubble on Circus; and a captivating marching band banging LED drums.

The Brincadeira marching band at Balaton Sound 2022.

The Brincadeira marching band at Balaton Sound 2022.

Bubble on Circus at Balaton Sound 2022.

Bubble on Circus at Balaton Sound 2022.

Balaton Sound also delivered a world-class VIP package for fans who wanted a next-level festival experience. Their lavish Las Vegas Casino VIP stage overlooked the Mainstage, offering a grandstand terrace, red carpet, roulette tables, restaurants, bars and exclusive parties at night.

The VIP Shore featured a plaza on the water and was a place to relax and soak up the midday sun. And the exclusive Safari Lodge VIP area, built between the Viper Presents B and Elrow at Coca-Cola stages, offered festival-goers a bird's eye view of the festival's massive crowds.

Elrow at Coca-Cola stage at Balaton Sound 2022.

Elrow at Coca-Cola stage at Balaton Sound 2022.

Elrow at Coca-Cola Stage  at Balaton Sound 2022.

Elrow at Coca-Cola Stage  at Balaton Sound 2022.

You can relive all the magic of Balaton Sound 2022 in our exclusive gallery below. All photos by Brian Rapaport for EDM.com.

Balaton Sound Festival 2022

<br>
5CCD56D2-8162-4834-B7E2-9BA0BFE948E1
87
Gallery
87 Images

FOLLOW BALATON SOUND:

Facebook: facebook.com/BalatonSound
Instagram: instagram.com/balatonsound
Twitter: twitter.com/balatonsound_
Website: balatonsound.com

Related

11
EVENTS

4 Things Not to Miss at Balaton Sound 2022, Europe's Largest Beachfront EDM Festival

From the festival's one-of-a-kind boat parties to its luxury VIP experience, here are four things ravers simply cannot miss at Balaton Sound 2022.

péntek2 (38) (1)
EVENTS

Balaton Sound, Europe's Biggest Beachfront Festival, Set for Huge Return In 2022

Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Alesso, Becky Hill and more are set to perform at the vibrant, open-air electronic music festival.

Timmy Trumpet_Deorro_brphoto041
EVENTS

Relive Timmy Trumpet and Deorro's Massive EDC Week Show at Marquee Dayclub [Photos]

Timmy Trumpet and Deorro played to a sold-out crowd at Las Vegas' Marquee Dayclub during EDC Week 2022.

NGHTMRE at Sunset Music Festival 2021 by brphoto.co
EVENTS

Relive Sunset Music Festival's Dazzling 2021 Return [Recap + Gallery]

A weekend full of pure, unfiltered energy in Tampa.

WhatsApp+Image+2021-06-23+at+17.40.38
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, More to Perform at Tomorrowland 2022: See the Massive Full Lineup

Tomorrowland, one of the world's most influential dance music festivals, will expand to three weekends for the first time in its history this year.

deichmann-parookaville-162 2
EVENTS

Check Out Europe's Finest Summer Music Festival: Parookaville

Parookaville makes me want to pack my bags to and fly to Europe with this lineup.

swedish house mafia
EVENTS

Photo Gallery: From Swedish House Mafia to Skream, Relive Coachella Weekend Two

Coachella continued to be a melting pot for live music in 2022.

EDC LV 2021-FIRE WORKS-Brian Rapaport Photo_21
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the Dazzling 25th Anniversary of EDC In Las Vegas

With another EDC Vegas in the books, take a look back at our favorite moments and highlights.