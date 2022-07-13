Photos: Look Inside the Eye-Popping Return of Balaton Sound, Europe's Largest Beachfront Festival
Tucked away in the majestic rolling hills of Zamardi, Balaton Sound returned to Hungary from June 29th to July 2nd. For four days, ravers enjoyed electrifying DJ sets flanked by the scenic Lake Balaton, one of the most unique festival venue grounds in the world.
EDM.com was on the ground to capture the 2022 edition of Balaton Sound, Europe's biggest beachfront music festival, which welcomed over 180 DJs from around the globe. This year, the fest hosted larger-than-life performances from the likes of Alesso, Martin Garrix, Lost Frequencies, Timmy Trumpet, Alok and more.
British sensation Becky Hill started things off on the Mainstage with roaring energy on the first of three days, kicking off Balaton Sound with an upbeat performance of dance-pop anthems. Then came Lost Frequencies, who delivered a typically robust set comprising his signature house sound.
Closing out the Mainstage was none other than Garrix, whose closing performance offered an immaculate display of visuals to tie a bow on a big first day.
The following three days were filled with incredible performances from EDM's biggest stars. Marshmello, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alesso, What So Not, Malaa, Timmy Trumpet, Robin Shulz and so many more threw down as Lake Balaton shimmered in the distance.
And even though some tremendous winds took hold of the festival on the third night, Meduza still performed an awe-inspiring set on the Elrow stage and NERVO followed suit on the Radio 1 stage.
Balaton Sound is more than just a four-day electronic music spectacular. The idyllic locale offers a one-of-a-kind experience for fans who want a more experiential festival, where they're able to swim underneath the Central European sunset and feel the soft sands of Lake Balaton's beaches below their feet.
Up on land, there were stunning beach parties that stretched for as far as the eye could see. Look up and you might have seen one of the many dazzling kite displays fluttering above, courtesy of the Mascotte Kite team, whose whimsical creations glided through blue skies.
A quick promenade around the grounds might have you crossing paths with one of Balaton Sound's many festival performers, like the Serbian Mirror Crew; a team of mirror-covered stilt walkers, or the Bubble on Circus; and a captivating marching band banging LED drums.
Balaton Sound also delivered a world-class VIP package for fans who wanted a next-level festival experience. Their lavish Las Vegas Casino VIP stage overlooked the Mainstage, offering a grandstand terrace, red carpet, roulette tables, restaurants, bars and exclusive parties at night.
The VIP Shore featured a plaza on the water and was a place to relax and soak up the midday sun. And the exclusive Safari Lodge VIP area, built between the Viper Presents B and Elrow at Coca-Cola stages, offered festival-goers a bird's eye view of the festival's massive crowds.
You can relive all the magic of Balaton Sound 2022 in our exclusive gallery below. All photos by Brian Rapaport for EDM.com.
Balaton Sound Festival 2022
