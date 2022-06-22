Balaton Sound, Europe's Biggest Beachfront Festival, Set for Huge Return In 2022

Skip to main content
Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Alesso, Becky Hill and more are set to perform at the vibrant, open-air electronic music festival.

c/o Balaton Sound

Since its inception in 2007, Balaton Sound has continued to cultivate a one-of-a-kind festival experience which exists only in a lane of its own.

Set to return June 29th to July 2nd in the scenic town of Zamardi, the fest annually offers a world-class lineup of electronic music artists and an oasis of a venue situated on the water's edge of Lake Balaton, a glittering freshwater lake stretching 48 miles through the center of Hungary.

Attendees of Balaton Sound, however, are in for more than just a music festival. It's easy to see why so many dance music loyalists and thrill-seekers regard the event as one of the best beachfront celebrations of live music in Europe.

Tickets are available now and can be purcahsed here.

In addition to the festival's breathtaking views and scenery, Balaton Sound's 2022 lineup is second to none. A slew of electronic music superstars are primed for can't-miss DJ sets across the festival's 12 stages, including Alesso, Ben Böhmer, FISHER, Dillon Francis, Marshmello, Malaa, Martin Garrix, NERVO, Sven Väth, Timmy Trumpet and What So Not, among over 100 others.

Check out the full Balaton Sound 2022 lineup below.

Balaton Sound 2022 lineup.

This year's event will also feature four new and unique VIP experiences—touted as among the best in Europe—such as a brand new elrow VIP area with an exotic jungle feel, exclusive DJ sets and views to the main elrow stage. For those wanting to chill under the sun, the festival's VIP shore will host special beach parties and poolside romps.

You can find out more information on Balaton Sound's website.

