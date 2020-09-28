Colorado Drive-In Rave to Feature Headlining B2B Set by Virtual Riot and Barely Alive

The lethal duo of Barely Alive and Virtual Riot are reuniting for a B2B set of epic proportions.

The dubstep fan-favorites are performing at "Amplitude 500," a socially distanced drive-in rave scheduled for this Saturday, October 3rd. Joining them for the can't-miss show are Dion Timmer, Bandlez, Control Freak, Luc, and Concentrates, who will all be descending on the Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain, Colorado to drop their unique styles of trap and bass music.

Bass music fans are likely aware that this is not the the first time Barely Alive and Virtual Riot have gone B2B in the live concert arena. They teamed up for a blistering joint set at Lost Lands 2017 before joining forces once again at Red Rocks in 2018, bringing fellow dubstep don PhaseOne along for the ride.

Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, drive-in raves of this magnitude do, of course, come with a number of caveats and guidelines in the name of public safety. Concert promoter DenversDom notes that the concert experience, which will be Amplitude's eighth socially distanced event, will comply with distancing guidelines by directing each vehicle to park in their own 20-foot by 20-foot space. They maintain that they will also follow all CDC ordinances and those specific to Colorado.

Moreover, guests are required to remain in their car or designated area at all times, with the exception of using the restroom or purchasing food or beverages. All attendees must also bring a face covering or mask.

You can grab your tickets to "Amplitude 500" here.