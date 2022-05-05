SLANDER, Adventure Club, Flux Pavilion to Headline Lakeside Music Festival, Bass Camp

Most associate Lake Tahoe with relaxation and tranquility, but in late July, the waters will be clattering from the sounds of dubstep and house music.

Bass Camp Festival is returning on July 23rd with and a massive lineup. Tucked in the scenic mountains of South Lake Tahoe, the open-air event is planning to return bigger and better than ever after a string of brutal cancellations due to the impact of the pandemic. Fans will be able to check out three curated stages as well as a silent disco and interactive artist paint wall, among other experiential activations.

"How amazing to be back producing music events again after what we all went through the past couple of years," Paul Reder, Founder and CEO of Bass Camp, tells EDM.com. "All of us at Bass Camp can’t wait to see all those smiley, happy faces dancing under the Sierra skies in the one of the most beautiful places on the planet, Lake Tahoe! Summer at the lake mixed with epic performances from our artists this year is dream for all electronic music fans."

Over 40 artists were recently confirmed for Bass Camp 2022, which will be headlined by a trifecta of bass music superstars: SLANDER, Adventure Club and Flux Pavilion. The undercard is also stellar, boasting Wolfgang Gartner, Jack Beats, Pendulum's KJ Sawka, Cam Girl, Fluencee, ESPER and more. The fest will also feature a special live performance from Elephant Heart, the husband and wife team of Jason and Victoria Evigan. The former won a Grammy Award this year for his outstanding production work on RÜFÜS DU SOL's fourth album, Surrender.

General admission single-day tickets range from $59 to $99 not including taxes and fees. VIP passes are available for $179.00 and include a separate entrance to the venue, two private viewing areas next to the main stage, and exclusive restrooms, bars and food offerings. VIP ticket-holders will also have access to the arena's outdoor pool party adjacent to the festival grounds.

You can purchase tickets to Bass Camp 2022 here and check out the full lineup below.

