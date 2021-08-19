Bass Canyon 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know

With Bass Canyon just around the corner, it's time to make sure you're ready for the climactic return to the Gorge.

While Bass Canyon 2021 won't be the first rodeo for many, some may find themselves wondering how exactly to prepare for the festival after was a strange and unprecedented year for the live music industry.

We've put together a list of all the essential information you need to know and what you should to bring to ensure you have the best experience.

COVID-19 Guidelines

Navigating the pitfalls of COVID-19 has without a doubt been the most challenging hurdle for festivals, and Bass Canyon is no exception. Excision and his team are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the festival runs as safely and smoothth as possible, but they've called on the help of attendees to execute their plan.

Attendees will be required to stop by one of the two designated COVID-19 check-in tents and provide either proof of vaccination or a negative test alongside a government-issued ID. At-home tests are allowed, though they will provide testing and vaccinations on-site. Check out the infographic below for more information and read more here.

Bass Canyon COVID-19 Info

Camping Essentials

While camping isn't the only option when attending a festival at the picturesque Gorge Amphitheatre, it's certainly the most popular. Those who will be situated in the campgrounds will need to remember to bring a few essentials: water, food, and a tent are all basic necessities. However, there's more you can add to make your time even more enjoyable.

Bringing a canopy will not only offer you some shade during the day before entering the venue, but will also protect your gear in the case of inclement weather. If you plan on using the showers provided, sandals or slides will quickly become your best friend. Check out Bass Canyon's recommended camping list below.

Bass Canyon Camping List

Campground Activities

The fun doesn't start and end inside the venue. Excision and his team have curated numerous activities for attendees to participate in around the campgrounds. Yoga sessions, guided meditation, flow art sessions, bingo, postcard stations, field games, and more will be available throughout each day leading up to the festival gates opening.

Additionally, Excision has tapped Seattle-based promotion company White Rabbit Group to organize a silent disco filled with local Pacific Northwest talent. The silent disco starts every night after the festival ends at midnight and runs until 4 or 5AM, depending on the day. You can download the Bass Canyon Festival App to learn more about campground activities and set notifications so you don't miss a thing.

Bass Canyon Camping Activities

Bass Canyon 2021 Playlist

While Excision and his team haven't put together an official playlist for the festival, many fans have taken it upon themselves to curate playlists featuring every artist on the lineup. Whether you're a newcomer and are excited to figure out who you'd like to see most or you're a grizzled veteran who just needs some road trip music, the playlist below will have exactly what you're looking for to get you in the mood for Bass Canyon.

Attendees have also created playlists featuring music from the festival's local talent. If you plan on spending any time at the local stage, silent disco, or simply want to support some rising DJs, give the playlist below a listen.

