Excision and ILLENIUM Are Going B2B at Bass Canyon 2021: See the Full Lineup

Excision's festivals have become a consistent source of quality lineups and Bass Canyon 2021 is no exception. The dubstep don recently unveiled this year's lineup and it does not disappoint.

As expected, Excision will take the stage for three different sets, including his signature Detox set, as well as another B2B with ILLENIUM. Additionally, he's booked some of the most incredible bass music acts in the game Liquid Stranger, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Vampa, Level Up, Eptic, Ganja White Night, SLANDER, and SVDDEN DEATH.

2021 lineup for Bass Canyon. Bass Canyon

The undercard is just as packed with world-class talent, as the likes of INZO, SubDocta, Hex Cougar, yetep, SWARM, and more will be making their Bass Canyon debuts. Clearly, Excision's first festival back is looking to be one of the most stacked of the year.

Bass Canyon is set to take place from August 20th to 22nd at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state. Find tickets, camping passes, and more information here.

