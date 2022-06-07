Bass Canyon Unveils Stacked 2022 Lineup With Virtual Riot, SVDDEN DEATH, Zomboy, More

Skip to main content
EDM.com Class of 2022 artists Ace Aura and Ray Volpe will also be joining Excision at the Gorge, among many others.

Excision is angling to make 2022 his most dominant year yet after unveiling a massive lineup for his upcoming Bass Canyon festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

This year's fest will be the biggest edition yet, with Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH, Sullivan King, Kayzo, Zomboy, Virtual Riot and Ghastly topping the bill, among others. EDM.com Class of 2022 artists Ace Aura and Ray Volpe will also be wreaking havoc, while heavy-hitters on the undercard like Bainbridge, Ruvlo, Shanghai Doom and SWARM will also have their time to shine.

The lineup is far more diverse than in years past, featuring house music favorites like Blossom, Dustycloud, MASTERIA and Capozzi. Excision has also gone all in on drum & bass, tapping Fox Stevenson, Kumarion and Feed Me's Spor alias to perform.  

Excision has solidified himself as not only one of the most influential bass music artists of his time but an expert festival curator. Earlier this year, the Canadian dubstep star released his latest album Onyx to critical acclaim. He also recently launched a creator fund to support underrepresented artists.

Prospective attendees can find more information about this year's Bass Canyon, as well as camping passes and tickets, here.

FOLLOW BASS CANYON:

Website: basscanyon.com
Facebook: facebook.com/BassCanyon
Instagram: instagram.com/BassCanyon
Twitter: twitter.com/BassCanyon

