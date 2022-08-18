Bass Canyon 2022: Set Times, Weather and Everything Else You Need to Know

Excision's Bass Canyon is back—and arguably bigger than ever.

Whether you're a veteran Gorge Amphitheatre attendee or the venue is an entirely new experience, it's a foregone conclusion that X and friends have quite a weekend planned.

Because you can never be too prepared for a trip to the Gorge, we've put together a handy guide for Bass Canyon 2022.

Bass Canyon 2022 set times

This year's lineup features Boombox Cartel, SVDDEN DEATH, Subtronics, Boogie T, Sullivan King and many more. Bass Canyon will also spotlight a slew of rising bass music artists, such as Effin, A Hundred Drums, Xotix, Versa, Redrum and Lizzy Jane, among others.

Check out the full list of set times below.

Bass Canyon 2022 set times, lineup and schedule. Bass Canyon/Twitter

Camping at the Gorge

Bass Canyon campers will be glad to hear that the gates opened a day early this year on August 17th, helping mitigate the traffic that caused delays at last year's festival.

The lines to each campground should be significantly shorter, allowing for faster entry. Below you'll find the camping map to help navigate where to park your vehicle as well as a map for the festival grounds themselves.

Onsite parking passes will be available for purchase each day of Bass Canyon. Please note, however, that cars cannot remain there for long after the festival ends each day. That means if you want to hang out with your friends who have a campsite, you'll need to find somewhere else to park your car.

Bass Canyon 2022 camping map. Bass Canyon/Twitter

Bass Canyon 2022 festival map

Bass Canyon 2022 festival map. Bass Canyon/Twitter

Bass Canyon 2022 camping list

Whether or not you're camping, it always helps to bring along a list.

Below you'll find a complete list of essentials provided by the Bass Canyon team. As we'll discuss in the next section, it's going to be a hot one this year so don't forget your sunscreen.

Bass Canyon 2022 camping list. Bass Canyon/Twitter

Bass Canyon weather

This year's forecast is vastly different than that of last year, much like every Gorge experience.

Instead of intermittent wind and chilly nights, attendees can expect scorching hot weather. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning in Washington, with temperatures of up to 102°.

The Gorge can be an unforgiving venue, so make sure to stay hydrated and remain vigilant for heat stroke symptoms.

Other activities at Bass Canyon 2022

If the music simply isn't enough for you, Bass Canyon has you covered.

All five days of the festival will feature a handful of exploits to keep headbangers busy until the fun begins, including a flow meet-up, kendama jam, painting, yoga, meditation and a scavenger hunt, among other activities.

Bass Canyon/Twitter

Have fun responsibly

The most important part of any music festival is making sure you, your friends and those around you are having the best time possible.

Drink responsibly and stay hydrated in the hot weather. If you see anyone around you uncomfortable or struggling, do what you can to help. Excision's team will have a crew onsite to help out when needed, so seek their assistance if necessary.

