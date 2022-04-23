Skip to main content
Bass Coast Announces 2022 Lineup With Claude VonStroke, The Funk Hunters, More

The beloved boutique festival will also feature performances from Mat the Alien, Ivy Lab and Mikey Lion, among others.

Emerging from a two-year hiatus, Bass Coast is scheduled to return from July 8th to 11th in Merritt, B.C., on the shared traditional territories on the Nłeʔkepmx and Syilx nations.

Bass Coast has a global reputation for showcasing innovative international artists alongside innovative Canadian talent. And the organizers of the beloved boutique festival have now unveiled its full 2022 lineup, staying true to their goal of booking diverse artists.

This year, Bass Coast attendees will be treated to nuanced performances from the likes of AceMoMa, Claude VonStroke, Anz and Mikey Lion. Additionally, a 20/20 LDN showcase will feature Sicaria Sound, Tim Parker, OAKK and Ivy Lab.

The docket also boasts a diverse lineup of regional and Canadian talent, including Fort Knox Five, The Funk Hunters, RUMPUS, Bass Coast's co-founder The Librarian and many more. Notably, Bass Coast 2022 will mark Mat the Alien's return to the stage following a horrific mountain biking accident in 2020. 

Tickets to Bass Coast 2022 are now sold out online, with very few physical copies remaining. You can check out the full lineup below.

Bass Coast 2022 lineup.

