Bass Coast Festival Announces 2020 Theme and First Wave Lineup

The gathering voted North America's best boutique festival by DJ Mag in 2019 is back with a theme for the ages: "Future Deco."

Bass Coast Festival marks its 12th year this July 10th-13th in Merrit, British Columbia. The first wave of artists announced includes Justin Martin, Claude VonStroke, The Librarian, The Funk Hunters, and others.

Every year Bass Coast's theme dictates the creative direction for the entire event, from the lights to costumes to art installations. It creates a carefully curated and unique experience that boutique festivalgoers return for every year.

At the dawn of a new decade - a time of seemingly endless technological advances - 2020's theme invites us to reflect on the past and imagine the possibilities for the future.

Time is fleeting, and so are tickets. Tier one is already sold out of the 6,500 available for 2020's edition of Bass Coast. Find more information or purchase tickets here.

