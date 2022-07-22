Bass Coast Makes Triumphant Return With Immersive 2022 Festival
Following a two-year, COVID-19-enforced hiatus, Bass Coast finally returned to Merritt, B.C. this year, bringing together thousands of attendees to celebrate music, art and the dance music community.
Held on the shared traditional territories on the Nłeʔkepmx and Syilx nations, Bass Coast took its promise of a “thoughtfully curated boutique music and arts festival” to a whole new level from July 8-11, successfully landing its biggest edition to date.
Featuring five main audiovisual stages as well as The Brain, an additional workshop stage, Bass Coast was an astonishing journey of music and creative expression. While it featured over 57 art installations—many of which were interactive—and performance artists, something which made the experience even more unique, was its carefully curated lineup of performers.
With their production laced with jaw-dropping lights and futuristic designs, Bass Coast’s stages welcomed some of the most exciting names in dance music, on top of dozens of regional and Canadian acts.
Recommended Articles
Bass Coast Makes Triumphant Return With Immersive 2022 Festival
The beloved festival featured breathtaking performances from the likes of Claude VonStroke, Rochelle Jordan, The Funk Hunters and Ivy Lab.
Wax Motif and Matroda Join Forces for Latin Tech House Single, "La Candela Viva"
Teased across the festival circuit over the past seven months, the track comes highly anticipated from house music fans near and far.
ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" Album Is a Deeply Personal Mosaic of Their Memories: Listen
By interpolating recordings from their youth, ODESZA produce a song-cycle of candid and captivating vignettes depicting the experiences that led them to this moment.
On Friday, Skratch Bastid, Mikey Lion, Claude VonStroke delivered hypnotic sets on the festival’s Mainstage, before Jubilee closed off the night in a stunning way. The magic continued on Saturday and Sunday with mesmerizing performances from the likes of The Funk Hunters, Smalltown DJs, Ivy Lab, Fort Knox Five, Rumpus, Sivz and many more.
One of the weekend’s most enchanting sets was a special B2B performance between Bass Coast's co-founder, The Librarian, and Mat The Alien, which marked the latter’s first performance since his horrific mountain biking accident in 2020.
With its 2022 edition, Bass Coast continues to cement itself as one of the most exciting growing festivals across North America. Its stage design, lineup, performers and various vendors were expertly curated, and its emphasis on providing a safe and inclusive experience is core to its ethos.
FOLLOW BASS COAST FESTIVAL:
Website: basscoast.ca
Facebook: facebook.com/BassCoastFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/basscoastfest
Instagram: instagram.com/basscoastfest