Bass Coast Makes Triumphant Return With Immersive 2022 Festival

Following a two-year, COVID-19-enforced hiatus, Bass Coast finally returned to Merritt, B.C. this year, bringing together thousands of attendees to celebrate music, art and the dance music community.

Bass Coast 2022 attendees. Banana Cam Photo

Held on the shared traditional territories on the Nłeʔkepmx and Syilx nations, Bass Coast took its promise of a “thoughtfully curated boutique music and arts festival” to a whole new level from July 8-11, successfully landing its biggest edition to date.

Featuring five main audiovisual stages as well as The Brain, an additional workshop stage, Bass Coast was an astonishing journey of music and creative expression. While it featured over 57 art installations—many of which were interactive—and performance artists, something which made the experience even more unique, was its carefully curated lineup of performers.

Art Piece at Bass Coast: "Robots Are The Future." Wax Plot

With their production laced with jaw-dropping lights and futuristic designs, Bass Coast’s stages welcomed some of the most exciting names in dance music, on top of dozens of regional and Canadian acts.

On Friday, Skratch Bastid, Mikey Lion, Claude VonStroke delivered hypnotic sets on the festival’s Mainstage, before Jubilee closed off the night in a stunning way. The magic continued on Saturday and Sunday with mesmerizing performances from the likes of The Funk Hunters, Smalltown DJs, Ivy Lab, Fort Knox Five, Rumpus, Sivz and many more.

Claude VonStroke performing on Bass Coast's Main Stage. c/o Bass Coast

One of the weekend’s most enchanting sets was a special B2B performance between Bass Coast's co-founder, The Librarian, and Mat The Alien, which marked the latter’s first performance since his horrific mountain biking accident in 2020.

With its 2022 edition, Bass Coast continues to cement itself as one of the most exciting growing festivals across North America. Its stage design, lineup, performers and various vendors were expertly curated, and its emphasis on providing a safe and inclusive experience is core to its ethos.

Rochelle Jordan on Bass Coast's Main Stage. Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

