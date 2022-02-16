Beloved Bass Coast Festival to Return In Summer 2022

Tickets to the 2022 edition of the beloved Canadian boutique music festival Bass Coast are on sale now.

Emerging from a two-year hiatus, the electronic music and arts festival is scheduled to return for its 12th edition from July 8th to 11th in Merritt, B.C., on the shared traditional territories on the Nłeʔkepmx and Syilx nations.

After being postponed twice due to the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, organizers were preparing for a return in 2022. However, just days before tickets were scheduled to go on sale, the host city of Merritt was ravaged by floods. Out of respect for everyone affected, Bass Coast organizers chose to focus their efforts on helping those in need.

In response to the devastating floods, the Bass Coast community came together to raise $21,100 for the Merritt Rotary Disaster Relief Fund and six local Indigenous bands.

The boutique festival has called the picturesque community of Merritt their home since 2013. And, in less than 24 hours, the fundraising goal of $15,000 was surpassed.

“The Bass Coast community came together to raise funds to support the host town of the festival,” Bass Coast co-founder Liz Thomson said in a press release. "The generosity of the community was astonishing.”

Now, the time has come to look ahead and resume plans for the return of Bass Coast. Tickets for the 12th edition of the festival are on sale now, with 80% sold out. For more information about tickets and pricing, navigate here.

Check out the recap video from Bass Coast's 11th edition below for a glimpse of what to expect.

The 2022 edition of the artist-owned and produced event will feature 150 performers from around the globe—across four immersive stage environments—and over 50 interactive art installations as well as a wide range of thought-provoking workshops.

“The past two years have had plenty of ups and downs,” says co-founder Andrea Graham. “Each challenge has presented new opportunities to think creatively and collaboratively. We’re thrilled to be returning in 2022 and connecting further with the Merritt community.”



FOLLOW BASS COAST FESTIVAL:

Website: basscoast.ca

Facebook: facebook.com/BassCoastFestival

Twitter: twitter.com/basscoastfest

Instagram: instagram.com/basscoastfest